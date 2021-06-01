The global report titled “Formulation Additives Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Formulation Additives Market is estimated at USD 20.62 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 27.86 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Formulation Additives Market:

BASF (Germany)

Eastman (US)

Evonik (Germany)

BYK Additives (Germany)

Dow (US)

Cabot (US)

Allnex (Germany)

Münzing (Germany)

Arkema (France)

Honeywell (US)

Momentive (US)

Based on end-use industry, the construction segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Formulation additives play a vital role in several coating applications owing to their properties such as better light fastness, good substantively, and optimum depth. Formulation additives are used in architectural coatings, automotive coatings, etc.

The formulation additives market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the easy availability of raw materials, increasing number of industry alliances, and less stringent regulations for the manufacturing of formulation additives.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 K Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Formulation Additives Market

4.2 Formulation Additives Market, By Type

4.3 APAC Formulation Additives Market, By Country and End-Use Industry

4.4 Formulation Additives Market, By End-Use Industry

4.5 Formulation Additives Market, By Region

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Population and Rapid Urbanization in Emerging Economies

5.2.1.2 Increase in Demand From End-Use Industries

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Increasing Raw Material Prices

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 High Growth Opportunities in Emerging Economies of APAC

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Need for Providing Cost-Effective and High-Performance Products

5.2.4.2 Stringent Environmental Regulations

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Macroeconomic Overview and Key Trends

5.4.1 Trends and Forecast of GDP

5.4.2 Trends and Forecast of Automotive Industry

5.4.3 Trends and Forecast of Construction Industry

6 Formulation Additives Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Rheology Modifiers

6.3 Defoamers

6.4 Dispersing Agents

6.5 Others

7 Formulation Additives Market, By End-Use Industry

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Construction

7.1.2 Transportation

7.1.3 Furniture & Flooring

7.1.4 Food & Beverage

7.1.5 Industrial and Oil & Gas

7.1.6 Others

7.1.6.1 Pharmaceuticals

7.1.6.2 Cosmetics

7.1.6.3 Printing

….And More

