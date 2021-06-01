The global report titled “Flexible Substrates Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

The Flexible Substrates Market is projected to grow from USD 402.9 Million in 2018 to USD 775.8 Million by 2023, at a CAGR of 14.0% from 2018 to 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Flexible Substrates Market:

DuPont Teijin Films (US)

Nippon Electric Glass (Japan)

Schott (Germany)

Teijin (Japan)

Kolon Industries (South Korea)

American Semiconductor (US)

Corning (US)

Heraeus (Germany)

The fastest-growing application of flexible substrates is the solar energy application. Government initiatives in emerging economies such as China and India are driving the solar energy application of the flexible substrate market. In addition, corporations such as IBM and Google are taking concerted steps to move toward renewable energy, which is resulting in a rise in the demand for solar modules, thereby driving the flexible substrates market.

The Asia Pacific flexible substrates market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, Vietnam, and India are the key markets for flexible substrates in the Asia Pacific region. The growth of the flexible substrates market in the Asia Pacific region can be attributed to the increased government spending and private sector investments being made to carry out infrastructural development projects in the region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.3.2 Currency

1.4 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions

2.5 Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Flexible Substrates Market Attractiveness, 2018 vs 2023

4.2 Flexible Substrates Market, By Application

4.3 Flexible Susbtrates Market, By Region

4.4 Flexible Susbtrates Market, By Application and Country

4.5 Flexible Substrates Regional Share

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Adoption of Thin-Film Solar Modules in Various Applications

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Flexible Displays in Applications Such as Smartphones and Wearable Devices

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Established Market for Conventional Rigid Electronic Products

5.2.2.2 Growing Demand for Flexible Substrates in Medical & Healthcare and Environmental Monitoring Applications

5.2.3 Challenges

5.2.3.1 High Manufacturing Cost and High Prices of Certain Substrates Having Higher Temperature Resistance

5.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Flexible Substrates Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Metal

6.3 Plastic

6.3.1 Pet

6.3.2 Polyimide

6.3.3 Others

6.4 Glass

7 Flexible Substrates Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Consumer Electronics

7.3 Solar Energy

7.4 Medical & Healthcare

7.5 Aerospace & Defense

7.6 Others

8 Flexible Substrates Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Mexico

8.2.3 Canada

8.3 APAC

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 India

8.3.3 South Korea

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 Rest of APAC

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Germany

8.4.2 Spain

8.4.3 Italy

8.4.4 UK

8.4.5 Rest of Europe

8.5 Middle East & Africa

8.5.1 Saudi Arabia

8.5.2 Israel

8.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8.6 South America

8.6.1 Brazil

8.6.2 Rest of South America

…..And More

