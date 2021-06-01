Global Circuit Materials Market research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Circuit Materials market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed.

The Circuit Materials Market size is estimated to be USD 30.58 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 36.85 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 3.8% between 2018 and 2023.

Top Companies Profiled in the Circuit Materials Market:

Shengyi Technology (China)

Kingboard Laminates (Hong Kong)

ITEQ Corporation (Taiwan)

DowDuPont (US)

Jinan Guoji Technology (China)

Eternal Materials (Taiwan)

Rogers Corporation (US)

Taiflex Scientific (Taiwan)

Isola Group (US)

Nikkan Industries (Japan)

Copper is used as a conducting layer on the various types of substrates such as fiberglass-epoxy, paper-phenolic, and CEM. The use of copper as a conducting material offers excellent current conductivity and electromagnetic shielding which enhances the performance of various electronic devices.

The circuit materials market in the APAC region is projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period as APAC is one of the promising circuit materials markets. The continuous rise in the production of technologically advanced electronic products has resulted in high demand for circuit materials.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Circuit Materials Market

4.2 Circuit Materials Market, By Substrate

4.3 Circuit Materials Market, By Conducting Material and Region

4.4 Circuit Materials Market, By Outer Layer

4.5 Circuit Materials Market, By Application

4.6 Circuit Materials Market, By Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Market Dynamics

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Technological Advancements in the Electronics Sector

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Low Supply of Copper Foil

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Technological Developments in Developing Economies

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Production of Green and Energy-Efficient Products

5.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

5.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.2.2 Threat of Substitutes

5.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.2.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6 Circuit Materials Market, By Material Class

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Substrate

6.3 Conducting Material

6.4 Outer Layer

7 Circuit Materials Market, By Substrate

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Fiberglass-Epoxy

7.3 Paper-Phenolic

7.4 CEM

7.5 Polyimide

7.6 Others

8 Circuit Materials Market, By Conducting Material

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Copper

8.3 Others

……And More

Research Coverage:

This report covers the circuit materials market and forecasts the size of the market until 2023. The report includes the segmentation of the circuit materials market based on material class, substrate, conducting material, outer layer, application, and region. Porter’s Five Forces analysis and key market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities influencing the growth of the circuit materials market have been discussed in the report.

