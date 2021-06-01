The report titled “Polyurethane Market” sheds a concentrated focus on the Polyurethane industry in terms of market driver, opportunities, restraints of global segmentation. Further data on the reports also includes demographic conditions, over-turning changing business cycles and analyzing country-to-market.

The Global Polyurethane Market is projected to reach USD 56.76 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.6%, from 2016 to 2021.

Top Companies Profiled in the Polyurethane Market:

Covestro AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.)

Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. (China)

Huntsman Corporation (U.S.)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc. (Japan)

Chemtura Corporation (U.S.)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Manali Petrochemicals Limited (India)

Woodbridge Foam Corporation (Canada)

The flexible foam segment is the largest market in the product segment of polyurethane and is estimated to remain the largest till 2021. The use of flexible foam in beddings, automobile interiors, and footwear is leading the market, which is projected to remain the largest market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific region was the largest polyurethane market, in terms of volume. It is estimated to retain market leadership during the forecast period. China and South Korea are the two major markets for polyurethane in this region. The growing automotive industry, along with several new OEM’s setting shop in the country is driving the market in the Asia-Pacific region, resulting in a high demand for polyurethane.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 41%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Others – 32%

By Designation – C level – 36%, Director level – 27%, and Others – 36%

By Region – North America – 32%, Europe – 27%, Asia-Pacific – 23%, South America – 9%, and Middle East and Africa – 9%

Competitive Landscape of Polyurethane Market:

1 Overview

2 Investment & Expansion

3 New Product Launch

4 Merger & Acquisition

5 Partnership/Joint Venture

6 Market Share Analysis

6.1 Covestro AG Leads the Polyurethane Market Globally

Research Coverage:

The report provides an analysis of the global polyurethane market and its applications across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as, raw material type, product type, end-user, and region.

