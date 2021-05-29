Los Angeles, United State: The global Denim Jeans market is elaborately discussed in the report so as to help readers to gain sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Denim Jeans report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Denim Jeans report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Denim Jeans market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2948306/global-denim-jeans-market

The research study provides a special analysis of the competitive landscape and key players of the global Denim Jeans market. It includes detailed company profiling of leading players with large focus on their markets served, capacity, sales, market share, recent developments, and revenue and production growth. The authors of the Denim Jeans report have listed key successes of top players throughout the forecast period and the strategies used to achieve them. They have also shown the progress of players in important segments and regions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Denim Jeans Market Research Report: Levi Strauss & Co., VF Corporation, Diesel S.p.A, PVH Corporation, Uniqlo, Gap, H&M, G-Star RAW C.V., Inditex, Mavi Jeans, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Joe’s Jeans, Edwin, American Eagle Outfitters, Giorgio Armani S.P.A., Mango, Guess, Esprit Holdings Ltd, Lucky Brand, Replay, Dolce & Gabbana Srl, AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc., Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group), J Brand

Global Denim Jeans Market by Type: Regular Fit, Slim Fit, Loose Fit

Global Denim Jeans Market by Application: Women, Men, Children

The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Denim Jeans market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Denim Jeans market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Denim Jeans market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Denim Jeans market?

What will be the size of the global Denim Jeans market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Denim Jeans market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Denim Jeans market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Denim Jeans market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2948306/global-denim-jeans-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Denim Jeans Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Denim Jeans Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Regular Fit

1.2.3 Slim Fit

1.2.4 Loose Fit

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Denim Jeans Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Women

1.3.3 Men

1.3.4 Children

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Denim Jeans Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Denim Jeans Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Denim Jeans Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Denim Jeans Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Denim Jeans Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Denim Jeans Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Denim Jeans Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Denim Jeans Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Denim Jeans by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Denim Jeans Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Denim Jeans Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Denim Jeans Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Denim Jeans Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Denim Jeans Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Denim Jeans Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Denim Jeans Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Denim Jeans Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Denim Jeans Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Denim Jeans Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Denim Jeans Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Levi Strauss & Co.

4.1.1 Levi Strauss & Co. Corporation Information

4.1.2 Levi Strauss & Co. Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Levi Strauss & Co. Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.1.4 Levi Strauss & Co. Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Levi Strauss & Co. Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Levi Strauss & Co. Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Levi Strauss & Co. Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Levi Strauss & Co. Denim Jeans Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Levi Strauss & Co. Recent Development

4.2 VF Corporation

4.2.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

4.2.2 VF Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 VF Corporation Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.2.4 VF Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 VF Corporation Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.2.6 VF Corporation Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.2.7 VF Corporation Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 VF Corporation Denim Jeans Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 VF Corporation Recent Development

4.3 Diesel S.p.A

4.3.1 Diesel S.p.A Corporation Information

4.3.2 Diesel S.p.A Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Diesel S.p.A Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.3.4 Diesel S.p.A Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Diesel S.p.A Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Diesel S.p.A Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Diesel S.p.A Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Diesel S.p.A Denim Jeans Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Diesel S.p.A Recent Development

4.4 PVH Corporation

4.4.1 PVH Corporation Corporation Information

4.4.2 PVH Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.4.4 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.4.6 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.4.7 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 PVH Corporation Denim Jeans Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 PVH Corporation Recent Development

4.5 Uniqlo

4.5.1 Uniqlo Corporation Information

4.5.2 Uniqlo Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Uniqlo Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.5.4 Uniqlo Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Uniqlo Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Uniqlo Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Uniqlo Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Uniqlo Denim Jeans Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Uniqlo Recent Development

4.6 Gap

4.6.1 Gap Corporation Information

4.6.2 Gap Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Gap Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.6.4 Gap Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Gap Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Gap Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Gap Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Gap Recent Development

4.7 H&M

4.7.1 H&M Corporation Information

4.7.2 H&M Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 H&M Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.7.4 H&M Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 H&M Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.7.6 H&M Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.7.7 H&M Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 H&M Recent Development

4.8 G-Star RAW C.V.

4.8.1 G-Star RAW C.V. Corporation Information

4.8.2 G-Star RAW C.V. Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 G-Star RAW C.V. Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.8.4 G-Star RAW C.V. Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 G-Star RAW C.V. Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.8.6 G-Star RAW C.V. Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.8.7 G-Star RAW C.V. Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 G-Star RAW C.V. Recent Development

4.9 Inditex

4.9.1 Inditex Corporation Information

4.9.2 Inditex Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Inditex Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.9.4 Inditex Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Inditex Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Inditex Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Inditex Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Inditex Recent Development

4.10 Mavi Jeans

4.10.1 Mavi Jeans Corporation Information

4.10.2 Mavi Jeans Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Mavi Jeans Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.10.4 Mavi Jeans Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.10.5 Mavi Jeans Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Mavi Jeans Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Mavi Jeans Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Mavi Jeans Recent Development

4.11 Ralph Lauren Corporation

4.11.1 Ralph Lauren Corporation Corporation Information

4.11.2 Ralph Lauren Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Ralph Lauren Corporation Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.11.4 Ralph Lauren Corporation Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.11.5 Ralph Lauren Corporation Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Ralph Lauren Corporation Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Ralph Lauren Corporation Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Ralph Lauren Corporation Recent Development

4.12 Joe’s Jeans

4.12.1 Joe’s Jeans Corporation Information

4.12.2 Joe’s Jeans Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Joe’s Jeans Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.12.4 Joe’s Jeans Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.12.5 Joe’s Jeans Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Joe’s Jeans Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Joe’s Jeans Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Joe’s Jeans Recent Development

4.13 Edwin

4.13.1 Edwin Corporation Information

4.13.2 Edwin Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Edwin Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.13.4 Edwin Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.13.5 Edwin Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Edwin Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Edwin Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Edwin Recent Development

4.14 American Eagle Outfitters

4.14.1 American Eagle Outfitters Corporation Information

4.14.2 American Eagle Outfitters Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 American Eagle Outfitters Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.14.4 American Eagle Outfitters Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.14.5 American Eagle Outfitters Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.14.6 American Eagle Outfitters Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.14.7 American Eagle Outfitters Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 American Eagle Outfitters Recent Development

4.15 Giorgio Armani S.P.A.

4.15.1 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Corporation Information

4.15.2 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.15.4 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.15.5 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Giorgio Armani S.P.A. Recent Development

4.16 Mango

4.16.1 Mango Corporation Information

4.16.2 Mango Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Mango Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.16.4 Mango Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.16.5 Mango Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Mango Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Mango Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Mango Recent Development

4.17 Guess

4.17.1 Guess Corporation Information

4.17.2 Guess Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Guess Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.17.4 Guess Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.17.5 Guess Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Guess Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Guess Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Guess Recent Development

4.18 Esprit Holdings Ltd

4.18.1 Esprit Holdings Ltd Corporation Information

4.18.2 Esprit Holdings Ltd Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Esprit Holdings Ltd Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.18.4 Esprit Holdings Ltd Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.18.5 Esprit Holdings Ltd Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Esprit Holdings Ltd Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Esprit Holdings Ltd Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Esprit Holdings Ltd Recent Development

4.19 Lucky Brand

4.19.1 Lucky Brand Corporation Information

4.19.2 Lucky Brand Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Lucky Brand Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.19.4 Lucky Brand Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.19.5 Lucky Brand Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Lucky Brand Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Lucky Brand Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Lucky Brand Recent Development

4.20 Replay

4.20.1 Replay Corporation Information

4.20.2 Replay Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 Replay Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.20.4 Replay Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.20.5 Replay Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.20.6 Replay Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.20.7 Replay Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 Replay Recent Development

4.21 Dolce & Gabbana Srl

4.21.1 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Corporation Information

4.21.2 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Description, Business Overview

4.21.3 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.21.4 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.21.5 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.21.6 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.21.7 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.21.8 Dolce & Gabbana Srl Recent Development

4.22 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc.

4.22.1 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Corporation Information

4.22.2 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Description, Business Overview

4.22.3 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.22.4 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.22.5 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.22.6 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.22.7 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.22.8 AG Adriano Goldschmied, Inc. Recent Development

4.23 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group)

4.23.1 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Corporation Information

4.23.2 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Description, Business Overview

4.23.3 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.23.4 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.23.5 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.23.6 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.23.7 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.23.8 Lee Cooper (Iconix Brand Group) Recent Development

4.24 J Brand

4.24.1 J Brand Corporation Information

4.24.2 J Brand Description, Business Overview

4.24.3 J Brand Denim Jeans Products Offered

4.24.4 J Brand Denim Jeans Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.24.5 J Brand Denim Jeans Revenue by Product

4.24.6 J Brand Denim Jeans Revenue by Application

4.24.7 J Brand Denim Jeans Revenue by Geographic Area

4.24.8 J Brand Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Denim Jeans Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Denim Jeans Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Denim Jeans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Denim Jeans Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Denim Jeans Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Denim Jeans Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Denim Jeans Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Denim Jeans Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Denim Jeans Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Denim Jeans Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Denim Jeans Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Denim Jeans Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Denim Jeans Sales by Type

7.4 North America Denim Jeans Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Denim Jeans Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Denim Jeans Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Denim Jeans Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Denim Jeans Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Denim Jeans Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Denim Jeans Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Denim Jeans Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Denim Jeans Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Denim Jeans Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Denim Jeans Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Denim Jeans Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Denim Jeans Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Denim Jeans Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Denim Jeans Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Denim Jeans Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Denim Jeans Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Denim Jeans Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Denim Jeans Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Denim Jeans Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Denim Jeans Clients Analysis

12.4 Denim Jeans Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Denim Jeans Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Denim Jeans Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Denim Jeans Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Denim Jeans Market Drivers

13.2 Denim Jeans Market Opportunities

13.3 Denim Jeans Market Challenges

13.4 Denim Jeans Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.