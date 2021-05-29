Los Angeles, United State: The global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market is elaborately discussed in the report so as to help readers to gain sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2948256/global-advanced-metering-infrastructure-ami-market

The research study provides a special analysis of the competitive landscape and key players of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. It includes detailed company profiling of leading players with large focus on their markets served, capacity, sales, market share, recent developments, and revenue and production growth. The authors of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) report have listed key successes of top players throughout the forecast period and the strategies used to achieve them. They have also shown the progress of players in important segments and regions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Research Report: Landis+Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter), Silver Spring Networks, Honeywell Elster, Sensus, Siemens, EKA Systems (Eaton), Trilliant

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market by Type: Smart Meter, Communication System, Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market by Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial

The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

What will be the size of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2948256/global-advanced-metering-infrastructure-ami-market

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Smart Meter

1.2.3 Communication System

1.2.4 Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size by Region: 2021 Versus 2027

2.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

2.3.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

2.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2027)

3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Price by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2016-2021)

3.4.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Landis+Gyr

4.1.1 Landis+Gyr Corporation Information

4.1.2 Landis+Gyr Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

4.1.4 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.1.5 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Landis+Gyr Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Landis+Gyr Recent Development

4.2 Itron

4.2.1 Itron Corporation Information

4.2.2 Itron Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

4.2.4 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.2.5 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Itron Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Itron Recent Development

4.3 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter)

4.3.1 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Corporation Information

4.3.2 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

4.3.4 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Alcara Technologies (GE Meter) Recent Development

4.4 Silver Spring Networks

4.4.1 Silver Spring Networks Corporation Information

4.4.2 Silver Spring Networks Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

4.4.4 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.4.5 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Silver Spring Networks Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Silver Spring Networks Recent Development

4.5 Honeywell Elster

4.5.1 Honeywell Elster Corporation Information

4.5.2 Honeywell Elster Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

4.5.4 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.5.5 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Honeywell Elster Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Honeywell Elster Recent Development

4.6 Sensus

4.6.1 Sensus Corporation Information

4.6.2 Sensus Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

4.6.4 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.6.5 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Sensus Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Sensus Recent Development

4.7 Siemens

4.7.1 Siemens Corporation Information

4.7.2 Siemens Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

4.7.4 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.7.5 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Siemens Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Siemens Recent Development

4.8 EKA Systems (Eaton)

4.8.1 EKA Systems (Eaton) Corporation Information

4.8.2 EKA Systems (Eaton) Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

4.8.4 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.8.5 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Product

4.8.6 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application

4.8.7 EKA Systems (Eaton) Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 EKA Systems (Eaton) Recent Development

4.9 Trilliant

4.9.1 Trilliant Corporation Information

4.9.2 Trilliant Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Products Offered

4.9.4 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4.9.5 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Trilliant Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Trilliant Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

5.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Forecast by Type (2016-2027)

5.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2027)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.1.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Forecast by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.1 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type

7.4 North America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Clients Analysis

12.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Drivers

13.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Opportunities

13.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Challenges

13.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.