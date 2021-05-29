According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Trauma Care Centers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global trauma care centers market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Trauma care centers provide first aid and medical attention to patients with major and minor injuries. They have specialized equipment and healthcare providers that assist in the treatment of accident wounds, burns, head and neck trauma and pain management. Besides this, they also provide diagnostic, vaccination, and immunization services, along with the physical examination of patients.

The increasing requirement for traumatic injury-related emergency departments (EDs) on account of the growing on-road accidents and other injuries, which require immediate medical attention, represents one of the primary factors driving the market. Apart from this, the introduction of acute in-patient rehab facilities and standalone trauma centers with specialized rehabilitative and medical facilities is contributing to the growth of the market. These trauma centers are also adopting advanced data integration and patient integration technologies, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, significant improvements in the healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to propel the growth of the market further. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global trauma care centers market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Albany Medical Center

Ascension St. John Hospital

Banner Health

Baylor Scott & White Health

China Medical University

Fastmed Urgent Care

Murnau Trauma Center

New York City Health and Hospitals Corporation

Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center (Commonspirit Health)

UAB Health System.

Trauma Care Centers Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Facility Type:

In-House

Standalone

Breakup by Trauma Type:

Falls

Traffic-Related Injuries

Stab/Wound/Cut

Burn Injury

Brain Injury

Others

Breakup by Service Type:

Inpatient

Outpatient

Rehabilitation

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

