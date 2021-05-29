According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Specialty Pigments Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global specialty pigments market grew at a CAGR of around 4% during 2015-2020. Specialty pigments stand for high-performance coloring agents that are mixed with oil, printing inks, paints, and plastics to disperse the desired color. These pigments can either be naturally sourced from zinc, iron, copper, aluminum, etc., or artificially synthesized. Specialty pigments help in improving the aesthetic appeal of the substrate as well as offer numerous benefits, such as fluorescence, pearlescent and luminescence effects, and ultraviolet (UV) curing. Some of the common product variants include metallic, organic, high-performance, light interference, and thermochromic pigments. These specialty pigments are available in a wide range of vibrant colors with high luster.

The expanding packaging sector is currently driving the market for specialty pigments to develop attractive packaging with color-shifting and metallic effects for high-end consumer products. Additionally, the growing consumer inclination towards sustainable paints is also augmenting the demand for specialty pigments based on their low toxicity, high biodegradability, and enhanced temperature control. Moreover, continuous innovations in nanotechnology and the development of 3D printing materials are further propelling the market growth. Nanoparticles are widely used to provide aesthetically appealing optical effects in jewelry and cosmetics, which are expected to drive the demand for specialty pigments in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global specialty pigments market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Day-Glo Color Corp. (RPM International Inc.)

DIC Corporation

Dominion Colour Corporation (H.I.G. Capital, L.L.C.)

Eckart GmbH

Massage Envy Franchising LLC

Ferro Corporation

Flint Group US LLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Nemoto & Co. Ltd.

Toyo Ink Co. Ltd. (Toyo Ink Mfg. Co. Ltd.).

Specialty Pigments Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

Fluorescent

Luminescent

Metallic

High-Performance

Others

Breakup by Application:

Paints and Coatings

Printing Inks

Plastic Products

Construction Materials

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

