Cigars and Cigarillos Market Size, Trends, Scope, Demand, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Cigars and Cigarillos Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global Cigars and Cigarillos Market size to continue its steady growth during the next five years. Cigar refers to a large roll of tobacco wrapped in a tobacco leaf, whereas a cigarillo is a slimmer and more extended version of a cigar. Tobacco leaves are fermented, dried, and then tightly rolled in varying sizes, lengths and thicknesses. Based on the high nicotine content, cigars and cigarillos have gained traction, especially among the high-dose nicotine consumers.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Get a sample copy of this Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cigars-cigarillos-market/requestsample

Market Trends:

The rising consumer living standards supported by their inflating income levels are propelling the demand for premium tobacco products, such as cigarillos and cigars. Furthermore, the easy product availability across several brick-and-mortar distribution channels, along with decreasing product tax rates, are also augmenting the market for cigars and cigarillos. Additionally, the escalating demand for high-nicotine products have led to a rising shift from sheesha and cigarettes, towards cigars and cigarillos. Moreover, the expanding hospitality industry has resulted in the introduction of cigar lounges in various luxury hotels and bars. Besides this, numerous product manufacturers are launching cigars and cigarillos in innovative flavors, such as vanilla, wine, tea, candy, etc., to expand their existing consumer base. In the coming years, the emergence of e-commerce platforms will continue to bolster the sales of cigars and cigarillos by providing diverse product ranges, secured payment gateways, faster delivery options, etc.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

Altadis USA Inc.

Arnold André GmbH & Co. KG

Dosal Tobacco Corporation

Drew Estate LLC

Gurkha Cigar Group Inc.

Habanos S.A.

Cortes Cigars

Wilh. von Eicken GmbH

John Middleton Inc.

JT International AG

Oettinger Davidoff AG

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S

Swedish Match AB

Swisher International Inc

Explore full report with table of contents: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cigars-cigarillos-market

Cigars and Cigarillos Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Category, Flavour, Size and End User.

Market Breakup by Category:

Cigar

Parejo

Figurado

Cigarillo

Market Breakup by Type:

Mass

Premium

Market Breakup by Flavour:

Tobacco/No Flavour

Fruit and Candy

Mint and Menthol

Chocolate and Vanilla

Others

Market Breakup by Size:

01-4 inch

01-5 inch

01-6 inch

01-7 inch

01 inch and Above

Market Breakup by End User:

Men

Women

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Tobacco Shops

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Related Reports:

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800