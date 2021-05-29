Airsoft Guns Market Growth, Outlook, Demand, Key Player Analysis and Opportunity 2021-2026

According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Airsoft Guns Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global airsoft guns market size to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Airsoft guns refer to the replicas of real steel weapons that are primarily used to fire plastic projectiles via gas, electrical, or spring systems. These guns are generally adopted for recreational purposes in several military simulation (Mil-Sim) games that include mock fights with authentic military-like weapons and tactics. Based on their effectiveness at close range, airsoft guns are also used by military units and special weapons and tactics (SWAT) teams for training purposes. Furthermore, they are also utilized as props for indoor shooting and in filmmaking and television (TV) production sets.

Market Trends:

The growing popularity of shooting-based adventurous sports and outdoor leisure activities, especially among the millennial population, is driving the demand for airsoft guns. Moreover, numerous organizations are transforming old buildings and previous training camps into professional airsoft fields to conduct sports leagues, competitions, events, etc., thereby further augmenting the market growth. Additionally, several leading players are focusing on improving the aesthetics, size, and weight of airsoft guns to provide a realistic experience. In the coming years, the increasing need for developing safe and economic models using biodegradable materials will continue to drive the global market for airsoft guns.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

A&K Airsoft

Ballistic Breakthru Gunnery Corporation

Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC

Crosman Corporation

G&G Armament Taiwan Ltd.

ICS Airsoft Inc.

KRISS USA Inc.

Lancer Tactical

Systema Professional Training Weapon

Tokyo Marui Co. Ltd.

Umarex GmbH & Co. KG

Valken Inc

Airsoft Guns Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on Region, Product Type, Mechanism Type and Distribution Channel.

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Handgun

Rifle

Shotgun

Muzzle Loading

Market Breakup by Mechanism Type:

Spring-powered

Electric-powered

Gas-powered

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021- 2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

