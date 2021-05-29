Social Commerce Market 2021-2026: Key Players, Share, Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Social Commerce Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global social commerce market exhibited double-digit growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global social commerce market to grow at a CAGR of around 25% during 2021-2026. Social commerce refers to a platform that is predominantly integrated with ratings, online communities, post shares, social advertising, online stores, etc., for facilitating direct interaction between sellers and buyers. It offers a personalized shopping experience for consumers and aid in the online purchase of products and services. Several businesses are rapidly shifting towards e-commerce platforms for providing consistent audience growth, enhancing consumer engagement and traffic, developing brand loyalty, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The high internet connectivity and increasing penetration of smartphones are driving the utilization of social media platforms. This, in confluence with the emergence of online shopping websites, is currently driving the global market for social commerce. Numerous organizations are adopting social commerce platforms that help people connect with a business through two-way communication, thereby promoting the purchase of products and services. In the coming years, the rising integration of various advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), big data, blockchain, etc., with social commerce platforms will continue to drive the global market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

eBay

Etsy Inc.

Facebook

Meesho Inc.

PayPal Payments Private Limited

Pinterest Inc.

Poshmark Inc.

Reddit Inc.

Taobao (Alibaba Group Holding Limited)

Twitter Inc.

Verizon Communications Inc

Breakup by Business Model:

Business to Consumer (B2C)

Business to Business (B2B)

Consumer to Consumer (C2C)

Breakup by Device Type:

Laptops and PCs

Mobiles

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Personal and Beauty Care

Apparels

Accessories

Home Products

Health Supplements

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

