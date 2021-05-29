Healthcare Furniture Market 2021-2026: Size, Outlook, Key Players, Driving Factors, Growth, and Forecast – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Healthcare Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global healthcare furniture market is expected to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026. Looking forward, the global healthcare furniture market to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during 2021-2026. Healthcare furniture, a key component of health management and infrastructure, includes various products, such as hospital beds, examination and bedside tables, recliners, recovery couches and cabinets. They are widely used across clinics, hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare facilities and research institutes. Well-designed furniture aids in improving the mood of the patient, which directly influences their health and speeds up their recovery process. These pieces of furniture also enhance the productivity of the doctors and staff members while reducing work-related stress, monotony and risk of errors. Healthcare furniture helps in creating a conducive, comforting and reassuring ambiance that assists in motivating the staff to provide more attentive care, thus creating a positive experience for the patient and family members.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Healthcare Furniture Market Trends:

The market is primarily driven by the growing prevalence of chronic disorders across the globe. This can be attributed to the confluence of various factors, including hectic lifestyle, shifting dietary patterns and the rising demand for convenience food. Furthermore, there is an increasing requirement for the establishment of numerous specialty clinics, private healthcare facilities and hospitals with excellent infrastructure, including comfortable and high-quality healthcare furniture. This is owing to the ever-increasing number of physically challenged individuals and geriatric patients with fatal diseases who require high-quality healthcare facilities for a prolonged period. Governments of various countries are also investing in the healthcare sector to improve and modernize the existing infrastructure, which is providing a thrust to the market growth. Moreover, continuous technological developments, such as the introduction of motorized stretcher chairs, along with rapid urbanization, inflating disposable income levels and increasing per capita healthcare expenditure of various nations, are also projected to influence the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Furniture Type:

Beds

Chairs

Bedside and Operating Tables

Others

Breakup by Sector:

Public

Private

Breakup by Application:

Hospitals and Clinics

Diagnostic Centres

ASCs (Ambulatory Surgical Centres)

Homecare Settings

Others

Breakup by Material:

Wood

Metal

Plastic

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Direct Sales

Distributors and Dealers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

