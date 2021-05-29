Logistics Market 2021-2026: Global Industry Trends, Key Drivers, and Research Report – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Logistics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global logistics market size reached US$ 5.2 Trillion in 2020. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 6.9 Trillion by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 4.60% during 2021-2026. Logistics refers to the process of planning, coordinating, managing, and organizing resources from the point of origin to the point of consumption. It also includes production, packaging, warehousing, material handling, security, integration of information, supply/demand planning of third-party providers, and inbound and outbound transportation. It assists in the efficient transportation and storage of goods, services, and information to meet the requirements of the end users cost-efficiently.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Logistics Market Trends:

The growing popularity of e-commerce platforms on account of the rising reliance on smartphones and increasing penetration of the internet currently represents the key factors driving the logistics market. As logistics plays a pivotal role in the smooth functioning of online deliveries, the demand for logistics is escalating around the world. The easy return and refund policies have also fueled the need for reverse logistics processes with tracking facilities. Furthermore, the increasing environmental concerns and rising focus on sustainable development have catalyzed the demand for green logistics, providing sustainable transport solutions. Other factors, including the constant technological developments, growing international trade agreements and the integration of global positioning systems (GPS), biometrics, driverless vehicles, and drone delivery with logistics systems, are anticipated to impel the growth of the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

B. Hunt Transport, Inc.

H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

CEVA Logistics

FedEx Corp.

United Parcel Service, Inc.

Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

XPO Logistics Inc.

Kenco Group Inc.

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Americold Logistics, LLC

DSV Panalpina A/S

Breakup by Model Type:

2 PL

3 PL

4 PL

Breakup by Transportation Mode:

Roadways

Seaways

Railways

Airways

Breakup by End-use:

Consumer Goods

Retail

Food And Beverages

IT Hardware

Healthcare

Chemicals

Construction

Automotive

Telecom

Oil & Gas

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

