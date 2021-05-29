Halal Food Market 2021-2026: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Upcoming Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Halal Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global halal food market reached a value of US$ 1.9 Trillion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global halal food market to exhibit strong growth during the 2021-2026. Halal food refers to food products that have been certified by the Islamic dietary law to be permissible for consumption by the Muslims. These food products must not comprise prohibited ingredients such as pork, blood, alcohol and other intoxicants, and the meat of carnivorous animals. According to the law, halal food must be prepared and stored in utensils that have been cleansed according to the Islamic dietary guidelines. For instance, lamb and chicken are considered halal, provided they are slaughtered by a Muslim slaughterer while reciting a dedication, known as the shahada.

Market Trends:

The meaning of Halal food has undergone a transformation over time. It earlier referred to slaughtered animal meat that is free from alcohol or any kind of intoxication. However, it has now acquired the meaning of toxin-free, clean, fresh and a healthier food option, which has significantly increased its popularity across the globe, especially among the health-conscious consumers. Furthermore, a rapidly growing Muslim population is one of the key factors influencing the sales of halal food. Additionally, rising disposable income has increased the expenditure capacity, which has led to people spending more on meat and related products. Other factors such as promotional activities by manufacturers also positively contribute to the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

QL Foods

Al Islami Foods

Dagang Halal

Saffron Road Food

Kawan Foods

Janan Meat

Prima Agri-Products

Cargill

BRF

Nestle

Tahira Food

Al-Falah Halal Foods

Breakup by Product:

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Cereals & Grains

Oil, Fats & Waxes

Confectionery

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retailers

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

