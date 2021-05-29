Vaccine Market 2021-26: Global Research, Key Players, Share and Industry Trends – IMARC Group

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global vaccine market size reached US$ 41.4 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. A vaccine refers to a biological component that is prepared by utilizing chemical drugs and disease-causing microorganisms in their weakened form. Upon being injected into the human body, it acts as antigens in disease prevention and stimulates the production of antibodies against several pathogens. Vaccines are thoroughly tested before getting clinical approval to ensure that they are safe and effective in nature. They are widely used for preventing numerous life-threatening diseases, such as polio, measles, influenza, tetanus, diphtheria, meningitis and hepatitis. Consequently, they are increasingly used for immunization procedures across clinics, hospitals, and vaccination centers as well as for research and development (R&D) purposes in clinical laboratories and research institutes.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Global Vaccine Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe. This is supported by the rising awareness regarding the benefits of effective immunization for eradicating these infections, which has significantly propelled the demand for vaccines. The market is further driven by the numerous initiatives undertaken by several non-profit organizations to promote the importance of immunization among the masses, especially in the endemic and rural regions. Governments of numerous countries are also introducing various free-of-cost vaccination programs in an attempt to encourage individuals to get vaccinated, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, various pharmaceutical companies are now heavily investing in the R&D of improved and updated vaccines for various fatal medical ailments. Additionally, the rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has impelled researchers to focus on the development of an effective novel vaccine against the coronavirus. Coupled with the increasing government support and funding for vaccine development, this is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma Inc.

AstraZeneca Plc

Bharat Biotech International Limited

Bavarian Nordic A/S

CSL Limited

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson, Inc.

Merck & Co. Inc.

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)

Novavax Inc.

Panacea Biotec Ltd.

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi Pasteur SA (Sanofi SA)

Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Breakup by Technology:

Conjugate Vaccines

Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines

Live Attenuated Vaccines

Recombinant Vaccines

Toxoid Vaccines

Others

Breakup by Patient Type:

Paediatric

Adult

Breakup by Indication:

Bacterial Diseases Meningococcal Disease Pneumococcal Disease Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DPT) Tuberculosis Haemophilus Influenzae (Hib) Typhoid Others

Viral Diseases Hepatitis Influenza Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR) Rotavirus Herpes Zoster Varicella Japanese Encephalitis Rubella Polio Rabies Dengue Others



Breakup by Route of Administration:

Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration

Oral Administration

Others

Breakup by Product Type:

Multivalent Vaccine

Monovalent Vaccine

Breakup by Treatment Type:

Preventive Vaccine

Therapeutic Vaccine

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals

Clinics

Vaccination Centres

Academic and Research Institutes

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Institutional Sales

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

