Vaccine Market 2021-26: Global Research, Key Players, Share and Industry Trends – IMARC Group
According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Vaccine Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global vaccine market size reached US$ 41.4 Billion in 2020. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% during 2021-2026. A vaccine refers to a biological component that is prepared by utilizing chemical drugs and disease-causing microorganisms in their weakened form. Upon being injected into the human body, it acts as antigens in disease prevention and stimulates the production of antibodies against several pathogens. Vaccines are thoroughly tested before getting clinical approval to ensure that they are safe and effective in nature. They are widely used for preventing numerous life-threatening diseases, such as polio, measles, influenza, tetanus, diphtheria, meningitis and hepatitis. Consequently, they are increasingly used for immunization procedures across clinics, hospitals, and vaccination centers as well as for research and development (R&D) purposes in clinical laboratories and research institutes.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vaccine-market/requestsample
Global Vaccine Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe. This is supported by the rising awareness regarding the benefits of effective immunization for eradicating these infections, which has significantly propelled the demand for vaccines. The market is further driven by the numerous initiatives undertaken by several non-profit organizations to promote the importance of immunization among the masses, especially in the endemic and rural regions. Governments of numerous countries are also introducing various free-of-cost vaccination programs in an attempt to encourage individuals to get vaccinated, thereby creating a positive outlook for the market. Moreover, various pharmaceutical companies are now heavily investing in the R&D of improved and updated vaccines for various fatal medical ailments. Additionally, the rapid outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe has impelled researchers to focus on the development of an effective novel vaccine against the coronavirus. Coupled with the increasing government support and funding for vaccine development, this is expected to create a positive outlook for the market.
Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3u1EcH0
Key Market Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Astellas Pharma Inc.
- AstraZeneca Plc
- Bharat Biotech International Limited
- Bavarian Nordic A/S
- CSL Limited
- Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited
- Emergent BioSolutions Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson, Inc.
- Merck & Co. Inc.
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation (Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation)
- Novavax Inc.
- Panacea Biotec Ltd.
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi Pasteur SA (Sanofi SA)
- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
Breakup by Technology:
- Conjugate Vaccines
- Inactivated and Subunit Vaccines
- Live Attenuated Vaccines
- Recombinant Vaccines
- Toxoid Vaccines
- Others
Breakup by Patient Type:
- Paediatric
- Adult
Breakup by Indication:
- Bacterial Diseases
- Meningococcal Disease
- Pneumococcal Disease
- Diphtheria/Tetanus/Pertussis (DPT)
- Tuberculosis
- Haemophilus Influenzae (Hib)
- Typhoid
- Others
- Viral Diseases
- Hepatitis
- Influenza
- Human Papillomavirus (HPV)
- Measles/Mumps/Rubella (MMR)
- Rotavirus
- Herpes Zoster
- Varicella
- Japanese Encephalitis
- Rubella
- Polio
- Rabies
- Dengue
- Others
Breakup by Route of Administration:
- Intramuscular and Subcutaneous Administration
- Oral Administration
- Others
Breakup by Product Type:
- Multivalent Vaccine
- Monovalent Vaccine
Breakup by Treatment Type:
- Preventive Vaccine
- Therapeutic Vaccine
Breakup by End User:
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Vaccination Centres
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Institutional Sales
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2015-2020)
- Market Outlook (2021-2026)
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Value Chain
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact Us
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St, Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA
Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com/
Email: [email protected]
USA: +1-631-791-1145
Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group
Other Reports By IMARC Group:
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-gluten-free-oats-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/asia-pacific-welding-consumables-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/europe-welding-consumables-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-05
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/electronic-design-automation-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/micromachining-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/transplant-box-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ferromanganese-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/maternity-innerwear-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sugar-free-confectionery-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10
https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/nonwoven-industrial-membrane-market-2021-26-size-share-price-trends-and-research-report-2021-05-10https://testmeasurement.com.au/