According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “OpenStack Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global openstack service market grew at a CAGR of around 25% during 2014-2019. OpenStack refers to an open-source platform that enables users to freely access, modify, and share the source code. It is a form of Infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) that facilitates communication and storage between the computer hardware and the cloud. OpenStack includes various computing services, consisting of object and block storages, networking and shared file systems, etc. These services are used for web hosting, conducting big data projects, delivering software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and effectively utilizing resources through a web interface.
The rising adoption of cloud-based and internet-enabled services is driving the OpenStack service market. In recent times, OpenStack has emerged as a cost-efficient service that fortifies virtual computing infrastructure, thereby enabling the customized modification of hardware and software components. Moreover, the growing popularity of OpenStack services across diverse sectors for enhancing operational efficacy and financial management of the organizations is also propelling the market growth. Furthermore, several technological advancements in the OpenStack infrastructure have expanded the capacities for heterogeneous enterprises, thereby offering them better speed and enhanced developer experience. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Computing Inc.
- Canonical
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- IBM
- Mirantis Inc.
- Oracle Corporation
- Rackspace Inc.
- Red Hat Inc.
- SUSE
- VMware Inc.
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Componenet:
- Solution
- Services
Breakup by Organization Size:
- Large Enterprises
- Medium Enterprises
- Small Enterprises
Breakup by Platform:
- Public Cloud
- Private Cloud
- Hybrid
Breakup by Application:
- BFSI
- Government and Defense
- Information Technology
- Telecommunication
- Academic and Research
- Retail and E-Commerce
- Manufacturing
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
