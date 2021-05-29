According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global negative pressure wound therapy market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), also known as vacuum-assisted closure, is a therapeutic technique for treating chronic wounds, infections, and burns. The treatment connects a vacuum dressing to a pump for creating negative pressure around the wound, thereby increasing the blood flow, and drawing out excess fluid. NPWT also aids in granulation tissue formation and wound contraction while minimizing edema and preventing infections. As a result, this therapy is used for treating diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, skin flaps, grafts, etc.
Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market/requestsample
The rising incidences of diabetes mellitus, which often causes arterial and diabetic foot ulcers, are treated using NPWT devices. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population also increases the risks of diabetic wounds and other infections, thereby propelling the need for efficient medical procedures. Moreover, the development of technologically advanced disposable NPWT devices, with high portability and cost-effectiveness, has fostered the market growth. The rising adoption of these devices can be used for providing healthcare at home, thereby eliminating the need for prolonged hospital stays and mitigating the risks of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Additionally, the introduction of multi-wound NPWT devices, along with rapid integration with dynamic pressure control and leak detection systems, are also bolstering the market growth. In the coming years, the rising investments in healthcare infrastructure development are further expected to proliferate the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global negative pressure wound therapy market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Acelity
- Cardinal Health Inc.
- Carilex Medical Inc.
- ConvaTec Group PLC
- Deroyal
- Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc.
- Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. Kg
- Medela
- Mölnlycke Health Care AB (A Subsidiary of Investor AB)
- Smith & Nephew
- Talley Group
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Device:
- Conventional NPWT Devices
- Single-use NPWT Devices
- Accessories
Breakup by Component:
- Canisters and Dressings
- Pumps
Breakup by Wound Type:
- Chronic Wounds
- Acute Wounds
Breakup by Indication:
- Surgical and Traumatic Wounds
- Pressure Ulcers
- Venous Ulcers
- Diabetic Foot Ulcer
- Burns
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Hospitals and Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Home Care Settings
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.
Key highlights of the report:
- Market Performance (2014-2019)
- Market Outlook (2020-2025)
- Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Structure of the Global Market
- Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
Related Reports by IMARC Group:
Bioinformatics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioinformatics-market
Oncology Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oncology-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market
Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market
Apheresis Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/apheresis-equipment-market
Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-infection-therapeutics-market
RNA Interference Drug Delivery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rna-interference-drug-delivery-market
Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multiple-sclerosis-therapies-market
Portable Medical Ventilators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/portable-medical-ventilators-market
Latin America Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-generic-drug-market
North Africa Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-africa-generic-drug-market
West Africa Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/west-africa-generic-drug-market
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Contact US:
IMARC Group
30 N Gould St Ste R
Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming
Email: [email protected]
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800https://testmeasurement.com.au/