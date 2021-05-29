According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, The global negative pressure wound therapy market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2014-2019. The negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT), also known as vacuum-assisted closure, is a therapeutic technique for treating chronic wounds, infections, and burns. The treatment connects a vacuum dressing to a pump for creating negative pressure around the wound, thereby increasing the blood flow, and drawing out excess fluid. NPWT also aids in granulation tissue formation and wound contraction while minimizing edema and preventing infections. As a result, this therapy is used for treating diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, skin flaps, grafts, etc.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market/requestsample

The rising incidences of diabetes mellitus, which often causes arterial and diabetic foot ulcers, are treated using NPWT devices. Furthermore, the growing geriatric population also increases the risks of diabetic wounds and other infections, thereby propelling the need for efficient medical procedures. Moreover, the development of technologically advanced disposable NPWT devices, with high portability and cost-effectiveness, has fostered the market growth. The rising adoption of these devices can be used for providing healthcare at home, thereby eliminating the need for prolonged hospital stays and mitigating the risks of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs). Additionally, the introduction of multi-wound NPWT devices, along with rapid integration with dynamic pressure control and leak detection systems, are also bolstering the market growth. In the coming years, the rising investments in healthcare infrastructure development are further expected to proliferate the negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global negative pressure wound therapy market to exhibit moderate growth during the forecast period (2020-2025).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Acelity

Cardinal Health Inc.

Carilex Medical Inc.

ConvaTec Group PLC

Deroyal

Genadyne Biotechnologies Inc.

Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. Kg

Medela

Mölnlycke Health Care AB (A Subsidiary of Investor AB)

Smith & Nephew

Talley Group

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Device:

Conventional NPWT Devices

Single-use NPWT Devices

Accessories

Breakup by Component:

Canisters and Dressings

Pumps

Breakup by Wound Type:

Chronic Wounds

Acute Wounds

Breakup by Indication:

Surgical and Traumatic Wounds

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

Diabetic Foot Ulcer

Burns

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/negative-pressure-wound-therapy-market

We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2014-2019)

Market Outlook (2020-2025)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Bioinformatics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/bioinformatics-market

Oncology Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/oncology-active-pharmaceutical-ingredients-market

Point-of-Care Diagnostics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/point-of-care-diagnostics-market

Apheresis Equipment Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/apheresis-equipment-market

Hospital Infection Therapeutics Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/hospital-infection-therapeutics-market

RNA Interference Drug Delivery Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rna-interference-drug-delivery-market

Multiple Sclerosis Therapies Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/multiple-sclerosis-therapies-market

Portable Medical Ventilators Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/portable-medical-ventilators-market

Latin America Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/latin-america-generic-drug-market

North Africa Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-africa-generic-drug-market

West Africa Generic Drug Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/west-africa-generic-drug-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:



IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe: – +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800