According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Mass Spectrometry Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the global mass spectrometry market grew at a CAGR of around 6% during 2015-2020. Mass spectrometry (MS) stands for an analytical technique used to quantify materials and identify compounds in a particular sample. Some of the most commonly used mass spectrometry technologies include ion trap, quadrupole, time-of-flight (TOF), triple quadrupole, quadrupole TOF and Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry (FTMS). These technologies help in identifying molecules in a mixture, detecting impurities in a sample and analyzing a purified protein. Owing to these benefits, MS finds extensive applications across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnological, environmental, petrochemical and food and beverages.

Significant growth in the pharmaceutical sector across the globe is primarily creating a positive outlook for the market. Mass spectrometry is extensively used to analyze molecules in pharmaceutical drugs, phytoproducts, biosimilars and regenerative medicines. Moreover, the rising emphasis on environmental testing for pollution control is also bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the increasing adoption of mass spectrometry for detecting pathogens, microorganisms, toxins and chemicals to maintain food quality and safety is further contributing to the product demand. Additionally, various technological innovations, such as the launch of innovative hybrid spectrometers that facilitate rapid and high-resolution testing, are acting as other major growth-inducing factors. Several other factors, including extensive R&D activities, along with the escalating utilization of mass spectrometry in crude and shale gas production, are anticipated to further propel the market in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global mass spectrometry market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bruker

Danaher Corporation

JEOL Ltd.

Kore Technology Ltd.

LECO Corporation

PerkinElmer Inc.

Rigaku Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Waters Corporation.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technology:

Triple Quadrupole (Tandem)

Quadrupole TOF (Q-TOF)

FTMS (Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry)

Quadrupole

Time-of-Flight (TOF)

ION Trap

Others

Breakup by Application:

Pharmaceuticals

Biotechnology

Chemical and Petrochemicals

Environmental Testing

Food & Beverage Testing

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

