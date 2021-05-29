The global benzene market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Benzene Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Derivatives (Alkyl benzene, Chloro benzene, Cumene, Toluene, Ethyl benzene, Cyclo hexane, Nitro benzene, Phenol, Styrene, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other benzene market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Some of the Key Players of the Market include:

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

China National Petroleum Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Total

ExxonMobil Corporation

Reliance Industries Limited

Haldia Petrochemicals

Bhartia Petroleum Corporation limited

JX Holdings

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation

GS Caltex

Others

Companies Focusing on Development of Better By-products to Gain Impetus

Some of the players of the market are engrossing themselves in collaborative efforts such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, contracts and agreements, and others to gain a significant position in the market. Some of the other players are also investing massively on the expansion of their manufacturing units to multiply their production rate and ultimately hold the lion’s share in the market.

Regional Analysis for Benzene Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Benzene Market:

