Los Angeles, United State: The global Builder Hardware market is elaborately discussed in the report so as to help readers to gain sound understanding of key trends, top strategies, and potential growth opportunities. The Builder Hardware report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTEL analysis, and qualitative and quantitative analysis to give a complete and accurate picture of the current and future market situations. The analysts have carefully forecast the market size, CAGR, market share, revenue, production, and other vital factors with the help of industry-best primary and secondary research tools and methodologies. Players can use the Builder Hardware report to build effective strategies for concentrating on key segments and regions and boosting their business in the global Builder Hardware market.

The research study provides a special analysis of the competitive landscape and key players of the global Builder Hardware market. It includes detailed company profiling of leading players with large focus on their markets served, capacity, sales, market share, recent developments, and revenue and production growth. The authors of the Builder Hardware report have listed key successes of top players throughout the forecast period and the strategies used to achieve them. They have also shown the progress of players in important segments and regions.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Builder Hardware Market Research Report: ASSA ABLOY, Allegion, Spectrum Brands (HHI), Masco Corporation, DORMA, Roto Frank, Siegenia-aubi, Gretsch­Unitas, MACO, Kin Long, Winkhaus, Sobinco, Lip Hing, 3H, GEZE, Ashland Hardware Systems, Hager Company, CompX International, Tyman (GIESSE)

Global Builder Hardware Market by Type: Doors Hardware, Windows Hardware, Cabinet Hardware, Plumbing Hardware, Others

Global Builder Hardware Market by Application: Residential Market, Non-residential Market

The researchers used market breakdown and data triangulation methods to segment the global Builder Hardware market and estimate the market size of each product and application segment. The segmental study provided in the report will help players to identify key growth pockets of the global Builder Hardware market and prepare powerful strategies to cash in on them. The research study includes a brilliant and specific analysis of top regions expected to attract strong growth in the global Builder Hardware market. The analysts have focused on the market share, revenue growth, recent developments, price, and other key factors of regional markets.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Builder Hardware market?

What will be the size of the global Builder Hardware market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Builder Hardware market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Builder Hardware market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Builder Hardware market?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Builder Hardware Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Doors Hardware

1.2.3 Windows Hardware

1.2.4 Cabinet Hardware

1.2.5 Plumbing Hardware

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Builder Hardware Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Residential Market

1.3.3 Non-residential Market

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Builder Hardware Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Builder Hardware Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Builder Hardware Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Builder Hardware Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Builder Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Builder Hardware Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Builder Hardware Market Trends

2.3.2 Builder Hardware Market Drivers

2.3.3 Builder Hardware Market Challenges

2.3.4 Builder Hardware Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Builder Hardware Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Builder Hardware Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Builder Hardware Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Builder Hardware Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Builder Hardware Revenue

3.4 Global Builder Hardware Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Builder Hardware Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Builder Hardware Revenue in 2020

3.5 Builder Hardware Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Builder Hardware Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Builder Hardware Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Builder Hardware Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Builder Hardware Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Builder Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Builder Hardware Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Builder Hardware Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Builder Hardware Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Builder Hardware Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Builder Hardware Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Builder Hardware Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Builder Hardware Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Builder Hardware Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Builder Hardware Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Builder Hardware Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Builder Hardware Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Builder Hardware Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Builder Hardware Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 ASSA ABLOY

11.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Company Details

11.1.2 ASSA ABLOY Business Overview

11.1.3 ASSA ABLOY Builder Hardware Introduction

11.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development

11.2 Allegion

11.2.1 Allegion Company Details

11.2.2 Allegion Business Overview

11.2.3 Allegion Builder Hardware Introduction

11.2.4 Allegion Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Allegion Recent Development

11.3 Spectrum Brands (HHI)

11.3.1 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Company Details

11.3.2 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Business Overview

11.3.3 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Builder Hardware Introduction

11.3.4 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Spectrum Brands (HHI) Recent Development

11.4 Masco Corporation

11.4.1 Masco Corporation Company Details

11.4.2 Masco Corporation Business Overview

11.4.3 Masco Corporation Builder Hardware Introduction

11.4.4 Masco Corporation Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Masco Corporation Recent Development

11.5 DORMA

11.5.1 DORMA Company Details

11.5.2 DORMA Business Overview

11.5.3 DORMA Builder Hardware Introduction

11.5.4 DORMA Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 DORMA Recent Development

11.6 Roto Frank

11.6.1 Roto Frank Company Details

11.6.2 Roto Frank Business Overview

11.6.3 Roto Frank Builder Hardware Introduction

11.6.4 Roto Frank Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Roto Frank Recent Development

11.7 Siegenia-aubi

11.7.1 Siegenia-aubi Company Details

11.7.2 Siegenia-aubi Business Overview

11.7.3 Siegenia-aubi Builder Hardware Introduction

11.7.4 Siegenia-aubi Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Siegenia-aubi Recent Development

11.8 Gretsch­Unitas

11.8.1 Gretsch­Unitas Company Details

11.8.2 Gretsch­Unitas Business Overview

11.8.3 Gretsch­Unitas Builder Hardware Introduction

11.8.4 Gretsch­Unitas Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Gretsch­Unitas Recent Development

11.9 MACO

11.9.1 MACO Company Details

11.9.2 MACO Business Overview

11.9.3 MACO Builder Hardware Introduction

11.9.4 MACO Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 MACO Recent Development

11.10 Kin Long

11.10.1 Kin Long Company Details

11.10.2 Kin Long Business Overview

11.10.3 Kin Long Builder Hardware Introduction

11.10.4 Kin Long Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Kin Long Recent Development

11.11 Winkhaus

11.11.1 Winkhaus Company Details

11.11.2 Winkhaus Business Overview

11.11.3 Winkhaus Builder Hardware Introduction

11.11.4 Winkhaus Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Winkhaus Recent Development

11.12 Sobinco

11.12.1 Sobinco Company Details

11.12.2 Sobinco Business Overview

11.12.3 Sobinco Builder Hardware Introduction

11.12.4 Sobinco Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 Sobinco Recent Development

11.13 Lip Hing

11.13.1 Lip Hing Company Details

11.13.2 Lip Hing Business Overview

11.13.3 Lip Hing Builder Hardware Introduction

11.13.4 Lip Hing Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Lip Hing Recent Development

11.14 3H

11.14.1 3H Company Details

11.14.2 3H Business Overview

11.14.3 3H Builder Hardware Introduction

11.14.4 3H Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 3H Recent Development

11.15 GEZE

11.15.1 GEZE Company Details

11.15.2 GEZE Business Overview

11.15.3 GEZE Builder Hardware Introduction

11.15.4 GEZE Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 GEZE Recent Development

11.16 Ashland Hardware Systems

11.16.1 Ashland Hardware Systems Company Details

11.16.2 Ashland Hardware Systems Business Overview

11.16.3 Ashland Hardware Systems Builder Hardware Introduction

11.16.4 Ashland Hardware Systems Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.16.5 Ashland Hardware Systems Recent Development

11.17 Hager Company

11.17.1 Hager Company Company Details

11.17.2 Hager Company Business Overview

11.17.3 Hager Company Builder Hardware Introduction

11.17.4 Hager Company Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.17.5 Hager Company Recent Development

11.18 CompX International

11.18.1 CompX International Company Details

11.18.2 CompX International Business Overview

11.18.3 CompX International Builder Hardware Introduction

11.18.4 CompX International Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

11.18.5 CompX International Recent Development

11.18 Tyman (GIESSE)

.1 Tyman (GIESSE) Company Details

.2 Tyman (GIESSE) Business Overview

.3 Tyman (GIESSE) Builder Hardware Introduction

.4 Tyman (GIESSE) Revenue in Builder Hardware Business (2016-2021)

.5 Tyman (GIESSE) Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

