The global “intensive care unit” equipment market size is predicted to reach USD 9.03 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. The emergence of novel viruses such as coronavirus will spur demand for life support, patient monitoring, and emergency resuscitation devices, which in turn, will boost the market growth during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Product (Beds, Ventilators, Pulse Oximeters, Dialysis Equipment, and Others), By Patient (Adult and Pediatric), By Application (Neurology, Cardiology, Respiratory, Renal, Oncology, Trauma, and Others), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, and Others and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027” the market size stood at USD 6.16 billion in 2019.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report

Market Driver :

Surge in Chronic Diseases to Augment Growth

The growing cases of cancer, neurologic disorders, and cardiovascular diseases will fuel demand for the market in the foreseeable future. As per the World Health Organization’s statistics, Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. Globally, about 1 in 6 deaths is due to cancer. Approximately 70% of deaths from cancer occur in low- and middle-income countries. The increasing hospitalization and need for intensive care will have a positive impact on the market. The rising incidence of chronic diseases has led to the utilization of intensive care among patients. As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 133 million Americans (45% population) have at least one chronic disease. Similarly, the growing number of patient admissions in the ICU will subsequently enable speedy expansion of the market.

Quick Buy Intensive Care Unit Equipment Market

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/intensive-care-unit-icu-equipment-market-103058

Related Report:

Neonatal Intensive Care Market CAGR Value

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Covid Effect

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Condition

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Search Analysis

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Growth Analysis

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Revenue

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Manufacturers

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Drivers

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Research Methodology

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Future Growth

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Devlopment Strategy

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Industry

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Overview

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Segments

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Competitive Landscape

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Demand

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Key Players

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Business Opportunities

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Analysis

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Growth

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Trends

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Share

Neonatal Intensive Care Market Size

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune – 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email:[email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs