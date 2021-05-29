The global “non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs” market is set to gain momentum from the ever-increasing research activities by several prominent pharmaceutical companies on selective cyclooxygenase-2 inhibitors as they are still a grey area for these companies. Tough, Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs such as ibuprofen and diclofenac are nowadays used to hinder the activity of COX, but they have undesirable effect. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in a new report, titled, “Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (Non-steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs) Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Disease Indication (Arthritis, Migraine, Ophthalmic Diseases, and Others), By Route of Administration (Oral, and Parenteral), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report further mentions that the Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs market size was USD 15.58 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 24.35 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

What are the market growth drivers, obstacles, and trends?

Which region is likely to dominate the market in terms of revenue?

Which crucial business strategies are being followed by players to drive sales of Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs?

Which segment is set to lead the market by generating the largest share?

