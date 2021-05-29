According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Lignans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global lignans market grew at a CAGR of around 5% during 2015-2020. Lignans refer to secondary metabolites that are naturally found in fiber-rich plant products, such as fruits, vegetables, and cereals. They primarily act as defense molecules against pathogenic bacteria and fungi, as well as help in treating medical conditions, such as diabetes and cancer. Moreover, lignans also offer several skin benefits, such as softening and moisturizing the skin and preventing dryness, dull complexion, rough skin, etc.

The rising cases of chronic and lifestyle-related diseases, along with a significant shift towards herbal drugs, are primarily bolstering the global lignans market. Besides this, the growing health consciousness among the masses is increasing the consumption of lignan-rich food products and beverages, including grains, nuts, tea, coffee, wine cookies, and breakfast cereals comprising flaxseeds. Furthermore, the increasing utilization of lignans in the cosmetics industry for manufacturing shampoos, moisturizers, anti-aging products, etc., is also catalyzing the market growth. Additionally, due to their antiviral properties, lignans are widely being used in drugs to treat acquired immunodeficiency syndrome (AIDS). Moreover, continuous technological innovations in the lignans extraction process are further projected to help create novel product solutions in the upcoming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global lignans market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

BioGin Biochemicals Co. Ltd.

FarmaSino Pharmaceuticals (Jiangsu) Co. Ltd.

Hebei Xinqidian Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Kingherbs Limited

Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd.

Plamed Green Science Group

Prairie Tide Diversified Inc.

Zebrago Industrial Co. Limited

SPI Pharma.

Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

Oilseeds

Cereals and Grains

Plant Resins

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages Functional Foods Functional Beverages Dietary Supplements Others

Cosmetics and Toiletries Haircare Skincare Toiletries Others

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Nutrition

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

