Market Overview-

The global business vaccines market share is projected to reach USD 104.87 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 10.7 % during the forecast period due to rise in infectious diseases observes, Fortune Business Insights™ in a published report, titled, “Vaccines Market, 2020-2027.”

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis, and Tuberculosis is making governments and pharmaceutical industries make enormous investments towards vaccine development. For instance, the COVID pandemic recorded more than 80 million cases worldwide, and many manufactures have pipelined their product to treat the disease,which will fuel the market in upcoming years.

COVID-19 Pandemic:

Covid-19 has affected the market due to lower vaccination rates in low economic countries. However, the market is expected to see positive growth in upcoming years due to the rise in research and investments in healthcare. Moreover, the launch of various COVID-19 vaccines by key players such as Pfizer, Moderna is expected to fuel the market in upcoming years.

Segmentation

Based on type, the market is divided into recombinant, conjugate, subunit, inactivated, live attenuated, and toxoid. By the route of administration, it is segmented into parenteral and oral. Based on disease indication, it is segmented into viral and bacterial diseases. By age group, the market is bifurcated into pediatric and adults. The market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa in terms of geography.

Highlights of the Report

The report gives a thorough analysis of the latest market trends, top market segments, and major driving factors. The different market segments and their regional analysis are also comprehensively discussed in the report. Additionally, the report talks about the dominant strategies adopted by key market players and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

Drivers and Restraints

Global Immunization Program to Drive the Vaccines Market Growth

Demand for vaccines is growing globally to fulfill the immunization drive launched by the different governments to eradicate certain endemic diseases. For example, in India, the government surveillanced the immunization program to 21 lakh children for the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. Moreover, due to COVID the ones in the pipeline will also promote the market in upcoming years. Several key players such as Novavax, Merck, GSK, and Pfizer will contribute to the market positively.

On the other hand,the high cost of vaccines is the major restraint of the market. For example, in the US,the vaccine for Hepatitis A/B is $100; thus this high cost makes it unaffordable for people with low income and even major developing economies to buy vaccines for their citizens.

Regional Insights

North America to Command Owing to Presence of Several Vaccines Manufacturer in the Region

North America is expected to hold a significant share as it generated a revenue of USD 24.88 billion in the year 2019. This region favors the market due to increased awareness of vaccination and the presence of major vaccine manufacturers in the region. The United States government spent USD 378 billion in 2018, and this marked an increase of 10.2% from 2017, reports the National Center of Science and Engineering Statistics.

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is also expected to mark significant growth due to heterogeneous economies in the region. Japan is leading the vaccine industry in the region. Moreover, the rising population of India and China is also expected to promote the regional market. In the European region, France and Germany are expected to contribute to industry positively.

Competitive Landscape

New Product launches by key players to energize the Market

In an attempt to deepen their foothold in the market, several pharmaceutical industries are engaged in exhaustive R&D to come with innovative and compelling products worldwide. For example, SanofiPasteur launched DENGVAXIAin the year 2019 to treat Dengue fever in 2017. The vaccine also got approved in the U.S by FDA in 2019 for children of age 9 to 16to eradicate dengue and fuel the vaccineindustry.

Industry Development

September 2019: African nations Kenya, Ghana, and Malawi in collaboration, launched the world’s first vaccine for treating malaria, as malaria is highly prevalent and is a major cause of death in Africa.

List of Key Players Covered in the Global Market:

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Sanofi

Pfizer Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc

Novartis AG

Emergent BioSolutions, Inc.

CSL Limited

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Bavarian Nordic

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

