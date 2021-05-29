According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Homeland Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global homeland security market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.Homeland security includes the security solutions employed to recognize anti-social threats and ensure optimum protection for civilians. It utilizes thermal imaging devices, weapons, radios, metal, explosives and radiation detectors, satellite assisted equipment, access control systems, etc. Multiple modeling and simulation systems are also used for improving communications and security across public spaces, defense establishments, railways, military, etc.
The growing number of terrorist activities bolsters the demand for efficient homeland security systems. The high-security threats have elevated the need to safeguard the operations of both public and private organizations. Moreover, the introduction of favorable government policies to terminate cross-border insurgencies and foster national security has also induced the market growth. Homeland security forces are often deployed to prevent and control riots, domestic tensions, and political unrest. Additionally, the proliferation of technically advanced weapons and defense technologies, along with the integration of cloud-based services, the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning (ML), have led to the launch of innovative security solutions. Besides this, the growing concerns for aviation, maritime, and border security, coupled with a high prevalence of cyber-attacks, are anticipated to catalyze the homeland security market. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global homeland security market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
- Accenture
- Boeing Co.
- Booz Allen Hamilton Inc.
- General Dynamics Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- IBM Corp.
- L-3 Communications Holdings
- Lockheed Martin Corp.
- SAIC
- Unisys
Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Aviation Security
- Maritime Security
- Border Security
- Critical Infrastructure Security
- Cyber Security
- CBRN Security
- Mass Transit Security
- Others
Breakup by System:
- Intelligence and Surveillance System
- Detection and Monitoring System
- Weapon System
- Access Control System
- Modelling and Simulation
- Communication System
- Platforms
- Rescue and Recovery System
- Command and Control System
- Countermeasure System
- Others
Breakup by End-User:
- Public Sector
- Private Sector
Breakup by Region:
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Others
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Others
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Others
- Middle East and Africa
