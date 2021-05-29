Market Overview-

The global telehealth market size is projected to reach USD 559.52 billion by 2027.Online audio and video consultation practices are becoming very popular nowadays because of their easy access, low waiting times in the outpatient department (OPD), and cost-effectiveness. Such benefits have started attracting various start-up companies in the industry. In March 2021, for instance, Steady MD, a start-up company based in St. Louis raised USD 25 million to broaden its platform services. This information is given by Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled, “Telehealth Market, 2020-2027.” As per the report, the telehealth market stood at USD 61.40 billion in 2019 and is set to exhibit a CAGR of 25.2% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact

The number of COVID-19 cases in the world is increasing at an alarming rate, driving the demand for accurate testing kits to identify the number of infected people. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of cases in the US has reached around 59 lakhs in August 2020. Several countries are focusing on developing COVID-19 diagnostic testing kits and procedures to rapidly test, identify, and track coronavirus cases and contain the spread of the virus. Companies such as Roche, Bio-Rad, Thermo Fischer Scientific, CovidMD, and others have developed various technologies and services to enhance the detection of viruses. For example, CovidMD announced the launch of a new virtual video consultant platform for handling potential virus infections in May 2020. It incorporates a Sales force Service Cloud that offers personal guidance to consumers by studying their health background and provides solutions to avoid infections. The implementation of advanced technologies in detection kits and services is enabling governments to contain the contagion to a certain extent and lessen the suffering of patients, thereby influencing market growth.

High Demand for Virtual Consultations to Prevent Transmission of COVID-19will Aid Growth

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has created a huge burden on the global healthcare industry. At the same time, it has created numerous opportunities for digital health platforms. To prevent transmission, people have started avoiding their visits to hospital andclinics. Instead, they are demanding for virtual consultations to reduce time and cost. Also, queries regarding COVID-19 have surged exponentially, which, in turn, would bolster the market for telehealth amid the pandemic.

Segments-

Services Segment to Dominate Fueled by Increasing Start-up Fundings

Based on the application, the market for telehealth is segregated into telemedicine, patient monitoring, continuous medical education, and others. By modality, it is divided into real-time (synchronous), store-and-forward (asynchronous), and remote patient monitoring. Based on the end-user, it is classified into healthcare facilities, homecare, and others. Lastly, by type, it is segmented into products and services. Out of these, the services segment is expected to generate the largest telehealth market share throughout the forthcoming years on account of the introduction of reimbursement policies for teleconsultations and surging start-up fundings.

Report Coverage-

We aim to provide unique market research solutions under one roof to help our clients choose the best strategy as per their requirements. Our syndicated or custom reports deliver accurate statistics and a comprehensive analysis on revenue. The competitive landscape section contains detailed profiles of prominent players. They also include company description, revenue, and sales generated in the telehealth business.

Drivers & Restraints-

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Augment Growth

In underdeveloped countries across the globe, most of the people live in rural areas. Hence, there is a lack of access to high-quality healthcare in such places. To overcome this obstacle, government bodies are constantly focusing on providing better healthcare facilities through telehealth platforms. Additionally, the increasing geriatric population and surging prevalence of chronic diseases are resulting in the rising healthcare cost. As per the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services,in 2018, the U.S. spent approximatelyUSD 3.6 trillion on healthcare. These factors are anticipated to propel the telehealth market growth in the upcoming years. However, the adoption of digital health platforms involves high cost investment and the implementation of novel telecommunication devices.It may hamper growth.

Regional Insights-

Presence of Favorable Health Reimbursement to Favor Growth in North America

Geographically, North America procured USD 26.14 billion in 2019 in terms of revenue. This growth is attributable to the favorable health reimbursement, presence of reputedfirms, and rising preference for telehealth services in the region. The University of Manitoba, for instance, is currently striving to develop a replica of a house featuring mhealth tools to monitor patients. Such research and development activities would also drive regional growth.

On the other hand, Europe is anticipated to grow steadily backed by the presence of adequate infrastructure, surging usage of remote monitoring devices, and favorable regulatory scenario. In Asia Pacific, the market is estimated to showcase a remarkable growth because of the high rural population and the entry of various prominent service providers in China.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Players Focus on Raising Funds and Launching New Platforms to Fulfil High Demand

The global market contains numerous companies that are presently focusing on launching new platforms to keep up with the high demand because of COVID-19. A few start-up companies are also aiming to gather more funds to expand their services. Below are the two latest industry developments:

April 2021 :New Jersey governing boards for occupational therapy, respiratory care, counseling, and dentistry is planning to consider a bill to broaden reimbursement for covered services offered through telehealth and introduce new flexibilities, such as reimbursement parity, distance, and location requirements.

:New Jersey governing boards for occupational therapy, respiratory care, counseling, and dentistry is planning to consider a bill to broaden reimbursement for covered services offered through telehealth and introduce new flexibilities, such as reimbursement parity, distance, and location requirements. April 2021: Verizon unveiled BlueJeans Telehealththat would offer library functionality so that doctors can direct their patients to significant reading materials. Also, it would help patients to utilize their pre-visit time for completingquestionnaires beforehand.

A list of renowned telehealth providers operating in the global market:

American Well (Boston, U.S.)

MDLIVE Inc. (Sunrise, U.S)

Teladoc Health Inc. (Purchase, U.S.)

Doctor on Demand Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.)

Dictum Health Inc. (Oakland, U.S.)

Grand Rounds Inc. (San Francisco, U.S.)

OpenTeleHealth (Balticagade, Denmark)

Other Players

