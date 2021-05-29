LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Temperature Sensors Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Temperature Sensors data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Temperature Sensors Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Temperature Sensors Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Temperature Sensors market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Temperature Sensors market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ABB, Analog Devices, Danaher, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Honeywell, Kongsberg Gruppen, Maxim Integrated Products, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, Panasonic, Siemens, Stmicroelectronics, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments Market Segment by Product Type:

Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) thermistor

Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)

Thermocouple

Semiconductor-based sensors Market Segment by Application:

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Power

Automotive

Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Metals & Mining

Advanced Fuels

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Temperature Sensors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Temperature Sensors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Temperature Sensors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Temperature Sensors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Temperature Sensors market

Table of Contents

1 Temperature Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Temperature Sensors Product Overview

1.2 Temperature Sensors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Negative Temperature Coefficient (NTC) thermistor

1.2.2 Resistance Temperature Detector (RTD)

1.2.3 Thermocouple

1.2.4 Semiconductor-based sensors

1.3 Global Temperature Sensors Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Temperature Sensors Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Temperature Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Temperature Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Temperature Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Temperature Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Temperature Sensors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Temperature Sensors Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Temperature Sensors Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Temperature Sensors Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Temperature Sensors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Temperature Sensors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Temperature Sensors Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Temperature Sensors Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Temperature Sensors as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Temperature Sensors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Temperature Sensors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Temperature Sensors Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Temperature Sensors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Temperature Sensors Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Temperature Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Temperature Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Temperature Sensors Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Temperature Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Temperature Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Temperature Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Temperature Sensors Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Temperature Sensors by Application

4.1 Temperature Sensors Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Chemicals

4.1.2 Oil & Gas

4.1.3 Consumer Electronics

4.1.4 Energy & Power

4.1.5 Automotive

4.1.6 Healthcare

4.1.7 Food & Beverages

4.1.8 Metals & Mining

4.1.9 Advanced Fuels

4.2 Global Temperature Sensors Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Temperature Sensors Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Temperature Sensors Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Temperature Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Temperature Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Temperature Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Temperature Sensors Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Temperature Sensors by Country

5.1 North America Temperature Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Temperature Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Temperature Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Temperature Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Temperature Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Temperature Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Temperature Sensors by Country

6.1 Europe Temperature Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Temperature Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Temperature Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Temperature Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Temperature Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Temperature Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Temperature Sensors Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Temperature Sensors by Country

8.1 Latin America Temperature Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Temperature Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Temperature Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Temperature Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Temperature Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Temperature Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Temperature Sensors by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Temperature Sensors Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Temperature Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Temperature Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Temperature Sensors Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Temperature Sensors Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Temperature Sensors Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Temperature Sensors Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 ABB Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Development

10.2 Analog Devices

10.2.1 Analog Devices Corporation Information

10.2.2 Analog Devices Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Analog Devices Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 ABB Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.2.5 Analog Devices Recent Development

10.3 Danaher

10.3.1 Danaher Corporation Information

10.3.2 Danaher Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Danaher Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Danaher Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.3.5 Danaher Recent Development

10.4 Emerson Electric

10.4.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

10.4.2 Emerson Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Emerson Electric Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Emerson Electric Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.4.5 Emerson Electric Recent Development

10.5 General Electric

10.5.1 General Electric Corporation Information

10.5.2 General Electric Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 General Electric Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 General Electric Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.5.5 General Electric Recent Development

10.6 Honeywell

10.6.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

10.6.2 Honeywell Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Honeywell Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Honeywell Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.6.5 Honeywell Recent Development

10.7 Kongsberg Gruppen

10.7.1 Kongsberg Gruppen Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kongsberg Gruppen Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kongsberg Gruppen Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Kongsberg Gruppen Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.7.5 Kongsberg Gruppen Recent Development

10.8 Maxim Integrated Products

10.8.1 Maxim Integrated Products Corporation Information

10.8.2 Maxim Integrated Products Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Maxim Integrated Products Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Maxim Integrated Products Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.8.5 Maxim Integrated Products Recent Development

10.9 Microchip Technology

10.9.1 Microchip Technology Corporation Information

10.9.2 Microchip Technology Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Microchip Technology Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Microchip Technology Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.9.5 Microchip Technology Recent Development

10.10 NXP Semiconductors

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Temperature Sensors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 NXP Semiconductors Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 NXP Semiconductors Recent Development

10.11 Panasonic

10.11.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

10.11.2 Panasonic Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Panasonic Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Panasonic Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.11.5 Panasonic Recent Development

10.12 Siemens

10.12.1 Siemens Corporation Information

10.12.2 Siemens Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Siemens Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Siemens Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.12.5 Siemens Recent Development

10.13 Stmicroelectronics

10.13.1 Stmicroelectronics Corporation Information

10.13.2 Stmicroelectronics Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Stmicroelectronics Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Stmicroelectronics Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.13.5 Stmicroelectronics Recent Development

10.14 TE Connectivity

10.14.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

10.14.2 TE Connectivity Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 TE Connectivity Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 TE Connectivity Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.14.5 TE Connectivity Recent Development

10.15 Texas Instruments

10.15.1 Texas Instruments Corporation Information

10.15.2 Texas Instruments Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Texas Instruments Temperature Sensors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Texas Instruments Temperature Sensors Products Offered

10.15.5 Texas Instruments Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Temperature Sensors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Temperature Sensors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Temperature Sensors Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Temperature Sensors Distributors

12.3 Temperature Sensors Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

