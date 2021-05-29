According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Hibiscus Flower Powder Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global hibiscus flower powder market grew at a CAGR of around 8% during 2015-2020. Hibiscus refers to a flowering plant that belongs to the mallow family natively grown in the temperate, tropical, and sub-tropical regions across the globe. Hibiscus flower powder is procured by using dried flowers and further grounding and sifting them to produce a fine powder. It has anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial, and exfoliating properties and is widely used in the manufacturing of several haircare and skincare products. Hibiscus powder can also be consumed based on its medicinal properties as it helps in boosting liver health, minimizing the chances of developing diabetes, promoting weight loss, etc.

The global market is primarily propelled by the growing utilization of hibiscus flower powder in the food and beverages sector. It is extensively being used as a flavoring agent in the preparation of jellies, jams, and puddings as well as refreshing drinks, such as cocktails and juices. Furthermore, the rising awareness among individuals towards the numerous health benefits provided by the consumption of hibiscus powder is providing a thrust to the market. Besides this, the escalating demand for organic and natural products has led to the increasing uptake of herbal powders, including hibiscus powder, for manufacturing various soaps, facial masks, lotions, and hand creams. This, along with easy product availability through online and offline retail channels, is expected to further drive the global market for hibiscus powder over the forecasted period. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global hibiscus flower powder market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Banyan Botanicals

Bio Actives Japan Corporation

Earth Expo Company

Herbeno Herbals

Martin Bauer Group

Mesmara Botanics Private Limited

Ransom Naturals Ltd.

Rena Beverage Solutions

Sonoco Products Company

The Republic of Tea

Traditional Medicinals

Wild Hibiscus Flower Company Pty Ltd.

Breakup by Type:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

