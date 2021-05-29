Global cell-free DNA testing market was valued US$ 85.3 Mn in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ 439.2 Mn by 2026, at a CAGR of 22.73 % during a forecast period.

Cell-free DNA (cfDNA) is also called NIPT. The non-invasive prenatal test is a new technology being used to assess the risk of a pregnant woman’s and taking a sample of blood from the vein rather than inserting a needle into the uterus similar to amniocentesis. The cell-free DNA testing is used in many fields such as gynecology, oncology, and transplantation to identify mutations in cancer patients and identify various chromosomal abnormalities in the fetus, to know the gender of the fetus. Increasing healthcare expenditure, and growing healthcare awareness are the key reasons driving the cell-free DNA market.

Growing the risk of chronic diseases owing to unhealthy lifestyle & food habits is expected to drive the growth of cell-free DNA testing market. Health damaging lifestyle actions such as the increased use of tobacco & alcohol, lack of physical activity, poor eating habits or heavy consumption of fast foods, are the major driving factors for chronic diseases. Inherited abnormalities among infants are also increasing across the globe because of advanced maternal age. Advances in molecular pathogenesis, growing parasitic infection, the surge in prenatal complication, and alertness for prenatal testing is also boosting the market growth. However, problems like high test cost, lack of skilled healthcare professional and ethical issues related to genetic testing are obstructing the growth of the cfDNA market.

The cell-free fetal DNA testing is leading the market by occupying the largest share of market owing to the rising alertness in the people and requirement of safe & low-risk obstetric procedures for prenatal testing. The growth of cell-free fetal DNA testing market is mainly expected to exact and effective results for aneuploidy screening.

NIPT is a screening test which offers information regarding only Down syndrome (trisomy 21), trisomy 18 and trisomy 13. A trisomy occurs when there is an extra copy of a particular chromosome in every single cell. Down syndrome is generally caused by an error in cell division called â€œnondisjunction.â€ It caused when abnormal cell division results in extra genetic material from chromosome 21.

For more info, Get PDF at: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/6076

North America is expected to hold the largest share and highest revenue during the forecast period followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Owed to the growing demand for a non-invasive test for cancer screening and clinical & research studies. An increasing prevalence of diseases related to lifestyle change and government initiatives in establishing innovative technologies & demand for sophisticated medical services is estimated to grow in significant rate in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key player operating in the global cell-free DNA testing market are Berry Genomics Co. Ltd, Bgi, Biocartis, Biocept, Inc., Biodesix, Inc., Boreal Genomics, Caredx, Inc., Chronix Biomedical, Circulogene Theranostics, Counsyl, Inc., Cynvenio Biosystems Inc, Exact Sciences, Foundation Medicine, Gatc Biotech, Guardant Health, Inc, Illumina, Inc., Inivata Limited, Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings, Lifecodexx Ag, Molecular Md, Multiplicom Nv, Natera, Inc., Neo New Oncology Ag, Neogenomics Laboratories, Pathway Genomics, Personal Genome Diagnostics, Predicine Holdings Ltd., Premaitha Health Plc, Prenatalis, Quest Diagnostics, Roche Holdings Ag, Sequenom, Inc., Sysmex Inostics, Tai Diagnostics, Inc., The Chinese University Of Hong Kong, Transgenomic, Inc., and Trovagene, Inc.

The Scope of Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market:

Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market, by Products:

Donor-Derived Cell-Free DNA (DdcfDNA)

Circulating Cell-Free Tumor DNA (CtDNA)

Cell-Free Fetal DNA

Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market, by Platforms:

NGS

rPCR & multiplexed PCR

qPCR & dPCR

Other platform

Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market, by Applications:

Oncology

NIPT (Non-Invasive Prenatal Test)

Gynecology

Transplantation

Other Disease Conditions

Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Player Operating In the Global Cell-Free DNA Testing Market:

Berry Genomics Co. Ltd

You can Buy This Report from Here @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/6076/Single

Bgi

Biocartis

Biocept, Inc.

Biodesix, Inc.

Boreal Genomics

Caredx, Inc.

Chronix Biomedical

Circulogene Theranostics

Counsyl, Inc.

Cynvenio Biosystems Inc

Exact Sciences

Foundation Medicine

Gatc Biotech

Guardant Health, Inc

Illumina, Inc.

Inivata Limited

Get Discount on This Report: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/6076

Laboratory Corp. Of America Holdings

Lifecodexx Ag

Molecular Md

Multiplicom Nv

Natera, Inc.

Neo New Oncology Ag

Neogenomics Laboratories

Pathway Genomics

Personal Genome Diagnostics

Predicine Holdings Ltd.

Premaitha Health Plc

Prenatalis

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Holdings Ag

Sequenom, Inc.

Sysmex Inostics

Tai Diagnostics, Inc.

The Chinese University Of Hong Kong

Transgenomic, Inc.

Trovagene, Inc.