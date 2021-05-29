Increasing cases of diseases such as cancer, and orthopedic disorders are likely to propel growth of the medical imaging equipment market says Fortune Business Insights in a published report, titled “Medical Imaging Equipment” Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment, Computed Tomography Equipment, X-ray Equipment, Ultrasound Equipment Molecular Imaging Equipment), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”As per the report, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 44,077.7 Mn at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2025 from US$ 30,814.2 Mn in 2017.
Objective of Studies:
- To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.
- To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Medical Imaging Equipment Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.
- To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Medical Imaging Equipment Market.
- To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Medical Imaging Equipment Market size and future prospective.
- To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.
- To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.
- To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Medical Imaging Equipment Market.
Table of Content:
1 Medical Imaging Equipment Market Overview
1.1 Medical Imaging Equipment Product Overview
1.2 Medical Imaging Equipment Market Segment by Type
1.3 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2027)
1.3.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)
1.3.2 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)
1.3.2.2 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)
1.3.2.3 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)
1.3.3 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)
