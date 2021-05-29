Increasing cases of diseases such as cancer, and orthopedic disorders are likely to propel growth of the medical imaging equipment market says Fortune Business Insights in a published report, titled “Medical Imaging Equipment” Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Type (Magnetic Resonance Imaging Equipment, Computed Tomography Equipment, X-ray Equipment, Ultrasound Equipment Molecular Imaging Equipment), By Application (Cardiology, Neurology, Orthopedics, Gynecology, Oncology), By End-User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Imaging Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026.”As per the report, the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 44,077.7 Mn at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2025 from US$ 30,814.2 Mn in 2017.

Objective of Studies:

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analysing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyse the Medical Imaging Equipment Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Medical Imaging Equipment Market.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current Medical Imaging Equipment Market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World.

To track and analyse competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Medical Imaging Equipment Market.

Table of Content:

1 Medical Imaging Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Medical Imaging Equipment Product Overview

1.2 Medical Imaging Equipment Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.2 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.2.3 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2027)

1.3.3 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Medical Imaging Equipment Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2027)

