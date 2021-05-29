The Global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is forecast to exhibit a remarkable CAGR as the next-generation sequencing platform allows effective sequencing of millions of DNA molecules. Fortune Business Insights in a new report, titled “Next-Generation Sequencing: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers a detailed analysis of the competitive landscape and market dynamics.

As per the report, the global Next-Generation Sequencing Market is expected to rise at a ferocious CAGR of 22.2% between 2018 and 2026. In 2018, the market was worth US$ 6,335.2 Mn and the Next-Generation Sequencing Market will be a howling success as it is projected to reach US$ 31,411.3 Mn by 2026. The demand for next-generation sequencing methodologies is increasing rapidly across several applications such as diagnostics, clinical research among others.

Report Highlights:

Detailed Historical Overview

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market Dynamics of the Industry

In-depth Market Segmentation

Historical and Projected Market Sizing in Terms of Value

Recent Market Trends and Impact Factors

R&D Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Next-Generation Sequencing Diagnostics Test Regulatory Scenario – For Key Countries New Product Launch Startups with their Funding Overview Key industry Developments – Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Products Instruments & Software Consumables Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application Diagnostics Research Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Research Institutes Healthcare Facilities & Diagnostic Centers Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies Contract Research Organization (CROs) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



