According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Tube Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global tube packaging market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Tube packaging is a cylindrical or hollow container employed for packaging creams, gels, lotions, and other thick liquids and solids. They provide the contents with an additional layer of protection from sun, abrasion and breakage. Tube packaging is usually processed through extrusion, slicing, punching and crumping and can be customized with personalized labels, colors and designs to provide a functional and unique product. It is usually manufactured using plastic, aluminum, and paperboard. As a result, it finds expansive applications among numerous industries, including personal care, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, chemical, food and beverages, etc.

The global tube packaging market is primarily driven by the rising demand for small-sized packaging solutions for personal care and cosmetic products. Additionally, the growing consciousness among the consumers regarding the hygiene of the products is positively influencing the demand for tube packaging solutions. Due to the multi-layered barrier structure, tube packaging improves the shelf-life of the product and minimizes exposure to oxygen, light, bacteria and other contaminants. Moreover, several product innovations, such as the launch of novel applicators, brushes, sponge heads, and pump caps, to magnify the ease of application and enhance the user experience, are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Various other factors, including rapid urbanization and escalating expenditure capacities of the consumers, are anticipated to further drive the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global tube packaging market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the next five years.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

ALBEA

Amcor Plc

Berry Global Inc.

Clariant AG

EPL Limited

Hoffmann Neopac AG

Huhtamaki OYJ

Montebello Packaging

Romaco Group (Truking Group)

Sonoco Products Company

VisiPak (Sinclair & Rush Inc.).

Tube Packaging Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Squeeze Tubes

Twist Tubes

Others

Breakup by Material Type:

Plastics

Paper

Aluminum

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Cleaning Products

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

