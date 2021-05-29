Global “Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam Market” 2021 Research Report provides a basic overview of the industry that covers definition, applications and manufacturing technology, post which the report explores into the international players within the market. The research report has incorporated the analysis of various factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam Market

The global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, 2021 to 2027. In 2021, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Some of the Major Market Players Are:

BASF SE

The Dow Chemical Co.

Knauf

INEOS

Chi Mei Corporation

Styron LLC

Total Petrochemicals

Nova Chemicals Corporation

Synthos

Kaneka Corporation

Alpek

SIBUR

ACH Foam Technologies

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal with regard to different segments. The report predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market segments and regions.

This report strategically examines the micro-markets and sheds light on the impact of technology upgrades on the performance of the Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market.

Based on the type of product, the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market segmented into:

Conventional Type

High Insulation Type

Based on the end-use, the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market classified into:

Building & Construction

Packaging

Others

Based on geography, the global Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) Foam market segmented into:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

