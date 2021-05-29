According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Rose Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, The global rose oil market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Rose oil refers to an essential oil extracted from the petal of roses. It is obtained through processes such as steam distillation, solvent extraction, and supercritical carbon dioxide extraction. The oil comprises of essential chemical components, such as geraniol, linalool, citronellol, geranyl acetate and eugenol. As a result, it is widely used for aromatherapy, medical, and skincare applications. Moreover, rose oil is also used in the manufacturing of perfumes and is more functional than other essential oils.

Request for a PDF sample of this report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market/requestsample

The global rose oil market is primarily driven by rapid urbanization and the increasing consumer preferences for aromatic essential oils. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as arthritis, asthma, gout, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) and gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), is also propelling a positive outlook on the market. Rose oil also has anti-inflammatory, acne-preventing, anti-aging, moisturizing, rejuvenating, stimulating and skin healing properties. Additionally, several product innovations, such as the introduction of herbal and organic variants, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Besides this, aggressive promotional activities through social media platforms and online retail channels, along with the rising expenditure capacities of the consumers, are expected to further strengthen the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global rose oil market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviors of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

Alteya Organics LLC

Berje Inc.

Ernesto Ventós S.A.

Firmenich SA

Givaudan SA

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

MANE SA

Robertet SA

Sigma-Aldrich Inc. (Merck KGaA)

Rose Oil Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Source:

Rosa Damascena

Rosa Centifolia

Others

Breakup by Product:

Organic

Conventional

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Fragrance and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore full report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/rose-oil-market

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2015-2020)

Market Outlook (2021-2026)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Value Chain Analysis

Structure of the Global Market

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Reports by IMARC Group:

Contract Catering Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/contract-catering-market

Food Contact Paper and Board Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-contact-paper-board-market

Cereal Bars Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cereal-bars-market

CBD Gummies Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cbd-gummies-market

Organic Seafood Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/organic-seafood-market

north america whole milk powder: https://www.imarcgroup.com/north-america-whole-milk-powder-market

north america vegetable oil market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/vegetable-oil-processing-plant

Ready to Eat (RTE) Food Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/ready-to-eat-food-market

Soy Sauce Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/soy-sauce-market

Animal Feed Market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/animal-feed-market

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

30 N Gould St Ste R

Sheridan, WY 82801 USA – Wyoming

Email: [email protected]

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas: – +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800