Market Overview:

Crawler excavatoris a utilitarian machine that can dig trenches, lift pipe, load trucks, and handle attachments, such as hydraulic breakers, shears, and grapples.The crawler excavator components include a major crawler chassis, rotor support, the central swivel joints, turntables, the device weight, the panel, cab and air-conditioners.Global Crawler Excavator Market was valued USD XX million in in 2018, the market is expected to grow with the CAGR of XX % in the forecasted period and to reach USD XX million by 2025.

Market Dynamics:

The crawler excavator market is growing rapidly due to the expansion of construction and mining industries. An alternative to the crawler excavator is the wheeled excavator; however, demand for the crawler excavator is rising significantly owing to its higher capacity to carry weights and greater suitable for application in muddy conditions. Therefore, crawler excavators witness higher demand as compared to wheeled excavators. Moreover, the crawler excavator market is likely to driven by construction and mining industries, and both industries are expanding significantly. Furthermore, economic expansion of major economies across the globe is boosting investment in infrastructure, which in turn is anticipated to boost the crawler excavator market.

Key Players:

The Crawler excavatormarket consists global and regional players includingVolvo Construction Equip., Caterpillar, CNH Industries, Liebherr, Deere & Company, Komatsu, Doosan Bobcat, Inc, Sany Group, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hyundai Construction Companyand other.

Market Segmentation:

The Crawler excavatormarket is bifurcated on the basis of type, application, and region. On the basis of application the Crawler excavator machinemarket is classified into construction, mining, forestry & agriculture and others. Further, on the basis of type the crawler excavator market is fragmented into standard, short tail, hybrid and super long front.

Crawler excavatormarket by region segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the crawler excavators market in the fastest period, due to presence of rapidly expanding economies in the region such as China and India. Moreover, players such as Hitachi Ltd. and Komatsu Corporation are based in Asia Pacific, which is likely to be a major reason for the high share held by the region of the global crawler excavator market.

Market segmented on the basis of application:

– Construction

– Mining

– Forestry & Agriculture

– Others

Market segmented on the basis of type:

– Standard

– Short Tail

– Hybrid

– Super Long Front

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA