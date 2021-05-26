Precision livestock farming is the advanced technologies which made possible by monitoring each individual animal or by statistical analysis. It allows farmers to constantly monitor as well as sustain livestock operations namely feeding, health, and milking. In August 2017, according to an article published by Open Access Government, more than 60 billion animals are slaughtered every year for food production. In addition, demand for animal products is anticipated to increase 75% by 2050 in worldwide. Hence, it will affect the growth of market in future. Ease of livestock management, greater sustainability and higher productivity, augmented animal welfare, as well as government investments in precision livestock farming projects fillers are likely to be a prime driver of the global precision livestock farming market.

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title “Precision Livestock Farming Market Insights, forecast to 2026” has abilities to raise as the most significant market worldwide as it has remained playing a remarkable role in establishing progressive impacts on the universal economy. The Precision Livestock Farming Market Report offers energetic visions to conclude and study market size, market hopes, and competitive surroundings. The research is derived through primary and secondary statistics sources and it comprises both qualitative and quantitative detailing.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

DeLaval (Sweden),GEA Farm Technology (Germany),Lely (Netherlands),Antelliq (France),Dairy Master (Ireland),Afimilk (Israel),BouMatic (United States),Fancom B.V. (Netherlands),Fullwood Paco Ltd. (United Kingdom), Waikato Milking System (New Zealand),

Free Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/sample-report/23381-global-precision-livestock-farming-market

This study mainly helps understand which market segments or Region or Country they should focus in coming years to channelize their efforts and investments to maximize growth and profitability. The report presents the market competitive landscape and a consistent in-depth analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.

The titled segments and Market Data Breakdown are illuminated below:

Type (Precision Feeding Systems, Precision Milking Robots {Single-Stall Unit, Multi stall Unit}, Stable and FMS), Application (Swine, Ruminant, Poultry, Others), Functional Process (Climate Control, Water Usage, Feed Dosage, Weight Estimates, Animal Behavior), Hardware (Camera, Milking Robots, Sensors {Temperature Sensor, Accelerometer Sensor, Motion Sensor, Others}, Microphones)

Enquire for customization in Report @: https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/enquiry-before-buy/23381-global-precision-livestock-farming-market

Market Trends:

Technology Advancement in Precision livestock farming

Market Drivers:

Growing Preference for Protein-Based Diet Globally

Increasing Usage of Big Data in Livestock Monitoring

Challenges:

Continuous Monitoring of Animal Health within the Big Groups of Animals

Increasing Usage of Precision Livestock Farming is Foremost to Health Issues in Livestock

Opportunities:

Growing Number of Dairy Farms across the world

Rising Demand from Emerging Economics such as India, China and others

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:

– Market Data Segmentation with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and Price Analysis

– Detailed overview of Precision Livestock Farming market

– Changing market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application etc

– Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of Precision Livestock Farming market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

– A neutral perspective towards Precision Livestock Farming market performance

– Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study at @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/reports/23381-global-precision-livestock-farming-market

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Precision Livestock Farming Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Precision Livestock Farming market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Precision Livestock Farming Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Precision Livestock Farming

Chapter 4: Presenting the Precision Livestock Farming Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Precision Livestock Farming market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Buy the Latest Detailed Report @ https://www.advancemarketanalytics.com/buy-now?format=1&report=23381

Key questions answered

• Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Precision Livestock Farming market?

• What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Precision Livestock Farming market?

• What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Precision Livestock Farming market?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Author:

Advance Market Analytics is Global leaders of Market Research Industry provides the quantified B2B research to Fortune 500 companies on high growth emerging opportunities which will impact more than 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues.

Our Analyst is tracking high growth study with detailed statistical and in-depth analysis of market trends & dynamics that provide a complete overview of the industry. We follow an extensive research methodology coupled with critical insights related industry factors and market forces to generate the best value for our clients. We Provides reliable primary and secondary data sources; our analysts and consultants derive informative and usable data suited for our client’s business needs. The research study enables clients to meet varied market objectives a from global footprint expansion to supply chain optimization and from competitor profiling to M&As.

Contact US :

Craig Francis (PR & Marketing Manager)

AMA Research & Media LLP

Unit No. 429, Parsonage Road Edison, NJ

New Jersey USA – 08837

Phone: +1 (206) 317 1218

[email protected]



Connect with us at

https://www.linkedin.com/company/advance-market-analytics

https://www.facebook.com/AMA-Research-Media-LLP-344722399585916

https://twitter.com/amareport