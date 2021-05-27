A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Global Floor Care Equipment Market Insights, forecast to 2027. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Global Floor Care Equipment Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Major Key Players in This Report Include,

KÃ¤rcher International (Germany), Clemas & Co. (United Kingdom), Tennant Company (United States), Jon-Don (United States), Hako GmbH (Germany), Nilfisk (Denmark), Tornado Industries (United States), Bortek Industries, Inc. (United States), Cimex Crop. (United States), Denis Rawlins Limited (United Kingdom)

What is Floor Care Equipment?

Floor cleaning equipment is an automatic or semi-automatic machine designed to clean floors by various methods such as scrubbing, suction and others. These equipment are designed in such a way that they clean a large area in one go and that too effectively. They are user-friendly and easy to operate. Various manufacturers are developing floor care equipment that consumes lesser power. These equipment are eco-friendly and inflict no harm the crucial environmental entities. Greater cleaning efficiency is the primary driving factor of the floor care equipment market.

On 5th April 2018, Tennant Company, a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing cleaning products, announced its first autonomous floor care machine capable of operating in complex, real-world environments without direct operator control.

The Floor Care Equipment Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ride-On-Scrubbers, Walk Behind Scrubbers, Vacuum Cleaners, Cordless Electric Brooms, Robocleaner, Steam Cleaner, Hard Floor Cleaner), Application (Residential Floor Care, Commercial Floor Care, Industrial Floor Care), Method (Scrubbing, Buffing, Mopping, Spray Cleaning, Burnishing, Other)

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study covering the current COVID-19 impact on the Floor Care Equipment Market with detailed insights on latest scenario, economic slowdown on overall industry. This report will help you to identify which types of companies could potentially benefit from the impact of COVID-19, as well as those business segments that are set to lose out.

Market Trend

Demand for Floor Care Equipment with Advanced Features

Market Drivers

Introduction of Innovative Cleaning Techniques

Eliminates the Hassle of Cleaning Staff Management

Easy Availability of Floor Care Equipment



Market Challenges

High Maintenance and Repairing Costs of the Equipment

Global Floor Care Equipment the manufacturing cost structure analysis of the market is based on the core chain structure, engineering process, raw materials and suppliers. The manufacturing plant has been developed for market needs and new technology development. In addition, Global Floor Care Equipment Market attractiveness according to country, end-user, and other measures is also provided, permitting the reader to gauge the most talented or commercial areas for investments. The report also provides a detailed synopsis of the competitive scenario, wherein complete business profiles of some of the prime companies in the market are included.

Geographically Global Floor Care Equipment markets can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa and Latin America. North America has gained a leading position in the global market and is expected to remain in place for years to come. The growing demand for Global Floor Care Equipment markets will drive growth in the North American market over the next few years.

Floor Care Equipment Market M&A Activity:

In the last section of the report, the companies responsible for increasing the sales in the Global Floor Care Equipment Market have been presented. These companies have been analyzed in terms of their manufacturing base, basic information, and competitors. In addition, the application and product type introduced by each of these companies also form a key part of this section of the report. The recent enhancements that took place in the global market and their influence on the future growth of the market have also been presented through this study.

