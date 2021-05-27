A fresh report titled “Point-of-Care Testing Market” has been presented by ReportsnReports. It evaluates the key market trends, advantages, and factors that are pushing the overall growth of the market.

Get Free Sample PDF (including full TOC, Tables and Figures) of Point-of-Care Testing Market: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4122662

Top Key Players Profiled in the Point-of-Care Testing Market:

– Roche

– Abbott

– Johnson & Johnson

– Siemens Healthcare

– Danaher

– Ascensia

– Bio-Rad Laboratories

– BioMerieux

– ARKRAY

– Nova Biomedical

– Trividia Health

– Quidel

– Accriva

– OraSure Technologies

– Helena Laboratories

– A. Menarini Diagnostics

– Abaxis (Zoetis)

– Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

– Phamatech

– Chembio Diagnostics

– Trinity Biotech

– ELITech Group

– Response Biomedical

– Princeton BioMeditech

– Alfa Wassermann

Point-of-Care Testing Market segment by Type:

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

– Blood Glucose Testing

– Infectious Diseases Testing

– Cardiac Markers Testing

– Coagulation Testing

– Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

– Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

– Urinalysis Testing

– Others

Point-of-Care Testing Market segment by Application:

– Clinics

– Hospitals

– Laboratory

– Others

Access Full Report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=4122662

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Point-of-Care Testing market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

List of Tables:

Table 1. Key Players of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) in Global Market

Table 2. Top Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Players in Global Market, Ranking by Revenue (2019)

Table 3. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Revenue by Companies, (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 4. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Revenue Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 5. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Sales by Companies, (M Units), 2016-2021

Table 6. Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Sales Share by Companies, 2016-2021

Table 7. Key Manufacturers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Price (2016-2021) & (USD/Unit)

Table 8. Global Manufacturers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Product Type

Table 9. List of Global Tier 1 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 10. List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Companies, Revenue (US$, Mn) in 2020 and Market Share

Table 11. By Type – Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 12. By Type – Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 13. By Type – Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 14. By Type – Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Sales (M Units), 2016-2021

Table 15. By Type – Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Sales (M Units), 2022-2027

Table 16. By Application – Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Revenue, (US$, Mn), 2021 VS 2027

Table 17. By Application – Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2016-2021

Table 18. By Application – Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Revenue (US$, Mn), 2022-2027

Table 19. By Application – Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Sales (M Units), 2016-2021

Table 20. By Application – Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Sales (M Units), 2022-2027 …….CONTINUED

#Customization Service of the Report:

ReportsnReports provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

Do you have any query or specific requirement? Ask to our industry expert at: https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=4122662