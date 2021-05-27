This Enteral Feeding Devices Market research report offers an array of insights about the industry and business solutions that will support to stay ahead of the competition. Systematic investment analysis is also underlined in this report which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The market report is an outcome of persistent and numerous efforts lead by knowledgeable forecasters, innovative analysts, and brilliant researchers who carry out detailed and diligent research on different markets, trends, and emerging opportunities in the consecutive direction for the business needs.

Enteral Feeding Devices Market By Type (Feeding Pump, Feeding Tube, Giving Set, Syringes), Age Group (Adult, Pediatric), Application (Oncology, Diabetes, Hypermetabolism), End User (Hospital, Home Care), COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast To 2025

Key players in the enteral feeding devices market

The key players operating in the enteral feeding devices market include Fresenius Kabi AG (Germany), Nestle SA (Switzerland), Danone (France), B.Braun Melsungen AG (Germany) , Avanos Medical (US) ,Cardinal Health,Inc (US) ,Moog,Inc (US) ,Conmed Corporation (US),Cook Medical (US), Becton ,Dickinson and Company (US) ,Abbott Laboratories (US),Boston Scientific (US), Vygon Group (UK),Applied Medical Technology (US) ,Amsino International Inc. (US), Fidmi Medical (Israel), Vesco Medical ,LLC (US), Dynarex Corporation (US) ,Medela Inc (Switzerland),Alcor Scientific (US).

The enteral feeding devices market is projected to reach USD 4.4 billion by 2025 from USD 3.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8%. Factors such as the various technological advancements, such as programming and safety features in feeding pumps as well as user-friendly and portable feeding pumps; rising healthcare costs; surge in the number of preterm births; growth in the aging population; rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, gastrointestinal diseases, and neurological disorders; growing awareness of enteral nutrition; and rapid improvements in healthcare facilities in emerging countries are driving the growth of the market. However, patient safety risks; rising cases of feeding and medication errors; and the complications associated with enteral feeding tubes such as misconnections, tube dislodgement, and infections are restricting the growth of this market to a certain extent.

By type, the enteral feeding devices tubes segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on type , the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into enteral feeding tubes, administration sets, enteral syringes, enteral feeding pumps, and consumables.The enteral feeding tubes segment held the highest market share in 2019. The high market share of this segment can be attributed to the rising adoption of enteral feeding has resulted in an increase in the demand and uptake of enteral feeding tubes across the globe.

Based on age group, the adult segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on age group , the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into adults (18 years and over) and pediatrics (neonates under 1 month, infants between 1 month and 2 years of age, children between 2 and 12 years, and adolescents between 12 and 16 years). The pediatric segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant growth in the pediatric segment is attributed to the high prevalence of preterm births.

By application, the oncology segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on application , the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into by oncology, gastrointestinal diseases,neurological disorders, diabetes ,hypermetabolism, and other applications.The oncology segment held the highest market share in 2019. The high market share of this segment can be attributed to the increase in the prevalence of various types of cancers, especially head and neck cancers, gastrointestinal cancer, lung cancer, and liver cancer, is expected to play a major role in the higher adoption of enteral feeding devices used to provide clinical nutrition to cancer patients.

By end user , the hospital segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on end user , the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into Hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care settings The hospital segment held the highest market share in 2019.The development of technologically advanced enteral feeding devices and the shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition are supporting the growth of the hospitals segment.

By Region, The North America region holds the highest market share in 2019

The North America holds the highest market share in 2019.The large share of North America can be attributed to the high adoption of enteral feeding devices among the aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, shift from parenteral to enteral feeding, and the development of innovative products.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–34%, Tier 2–38% and Tier 3–28%

By Designation – C-level–26%, Director-level–35%, Others–39%

By Region – North America–17%, Europe–39%, Asia Pacific–28%, Latin America- 8%, Middle East and Africa–8%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the enteral feeding devices market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, distribution channel, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various cancer profiling products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global enteral feeding devices market. The report analyzes this market by product and distribution channel.

Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global enteral feeding devices market. The report analyzes this market by product and distribution channel. Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global enteral feeding devices market

Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global enteral feeding devices market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product and distribution channel

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product and distribution channel Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global enteral feeding devices market

Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global enteral feeding devices market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global enteral feeding devices market.

