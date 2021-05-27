The winning Nurse Call Systems Market report describes CAGR (compound annual growth rate) values and its fluctuations for the specific forecast period. Moreover, this research report highlights numerous industry verticals such as company profile, contact details of the manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares and possible sales volume of the company. Keeping in mind the customer requirement, this finest market research report is constructed with a professional and in-depth study of the industry. Nurse Call Systems Market report also provides company profiles and contact information of the key market players in the key manufacturer’s section.

Nurse Call Systems Market by Type (Button, Integrated Communication System, Intercom, Mobile System), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Application (Alarm & Communication, Workflow Optimization, Fall detector), End User – Global Forecast to 2025 The global nurse call system market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2020 to 2025.

The growth of the market is driven primarily by factors such as ease of communication, diverse applications of nurse call systems, and technological advancements in nurse call systems. Increasing incidence of Alzheimer’s disease and a growing number of assisted living centers are other key drivers of the market. Developing economies are expected to provide a wide range of growth opportunities for players in the market.

“Wired communication accounted for a significant share of the market in 2019”

By technology, the nurse call system market is segmented into wired and wireless communication. Wireless communication systems are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment due to rapid advancements in wireless communication technologies. They have better integration capabilities compared to other technologies.

“Alarms & communications segment accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019”

Based on application, the nurse call system market is segmented into alarms & communications, workflow optimization, wanderer control, and fall detection & prevention. Of these, the alarms & communications segment is expected to account for the largest share of the nurse call system industry due to their significant role in streamlining the communication between nurses, patient, and other caregivers and higher patient safety.

“Hospitals: The fastest-growing segment of nurse call systems market, by end users”

Based on end-user, the nurse call system market is segmented into hospitals, long-term care facilities, and clinics & physician offices. Of all these end-user segments, hospitals accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market in 2019. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the optimal patient safety, streamlined communication between patients & clinicians, enhanced patient satisfaction, improved quality of care, and increased productivity of caregivers, among others.

“North America dominated the nurse call system market in 2019”

North America, which includes the US, Canada & Mexico, accounted for the largest share of the nurse call system market. The growing awareness and demand for nurse call systems, strict regulatory norms, improving healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of major manufacturers in the region, is expected to drive the market demand.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews, by company type, designation, and region:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (20%) , Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (35%)

Tier 1 (20%) , Tier 2 (45%), and Tier 3 (35%) By Designation: C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%)

C-level (30%), Director-level (20%), and Others (50%) By Region: North America (35%), Europe (24%), Asia Pacific (25%), and RoW (16%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the nurse call system market based on type, technology, end-user, application, and region. The report also analyzes factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth. It evaluates the opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. The report also studies micro-markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total nurse call system market. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four major regions.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the nurse call system offered by the top 25 players in the nurse call system market. The report analyzes the nurse call system market by type, technology, end-user, application, and region.

Comprehensive information on the nurse call system offered by the top 25 players in the nurse call system market. The report analyzes the nurse call system market by type, technology, end-user, application, and region. Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various nurse call systems, their adoption, type of applications across key geographic regions.

Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various nurse call systems, their adoption, type of applications across key geographic regions. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the nurse call system market

Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the nurse call system market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares and strategies of the leading players in the nurse call system market along with a competitive leadership mapping of up to 25 players in the market.

