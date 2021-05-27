In this international Cold Plasma Market report, several aspects of the market research and analysis for the industry have been underlined. The report also endows information, statistics, facts, and figures which are very helpful for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. With the competitive analysis of the major players in the market, the report lends a hand to businesses in taking better moves for improving their product and sales. As market research reports are gaining immense importance in this swiftly transforming marketplace, the Cold Plasma Market report has been created in a way that is anticipated.

Cold Plasma Market by Industry (Textile, Electronics & Semiconductors, Polymer & Plastic, Food & Agriculture, Medical, Others), Application (Adhesion, Etching, Wound Healing), Regime (Atmospheric, Low pressure), COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025 The global cold plasma market size is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.

The global cold plasma industry is dominated by players, such as Apyx Medical Corporation (US), Nordson Corporation (US), Adtec Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan), P2i (UK), Relyon Plasma GmbH, (Germany), Henniker Plasma (UK), Enercon Industries (US), AcXys Plasma Technologies (France), Plasmatreat (Germany), Tantec A/S (Denmark), Europlasma (Belgium), Thierry Corporation (Germany), Surfx Technologies, LLC (US), SOFTAL Corona & Plasma (Germany), Coating Plasma Innovation (France), Ferrarini & Benelli (Italy), Neoplas GmbH (Germany), terraplasma GmbH (Germany), Molecular Plasma Group (Germany), and CINOGY GmbH (Germany).

The growth in this market is primarily attributed to the benefits of cold plasma, such as its environment-friendliness, innovations in textile production, growing food safety concerns, innovations in cold plasma technology, and the increasing use of cold plasma in meat and poultry packaging decontamination.

By polymer & plastic industry, the surface treatment segment accounted for the largest market share of the market

Within the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into surface treatment, printability, adhesion, and other applications. The surface treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the cold plasma industry in 2019. Advantages of cold plasma treatment, such as enabling surfaces to be contamination-free from dirt, grease, oils, and fluorine, which allows for better wetting, initial adhesion, and long-term stability drive the growth of this segment.

Atmospheric cold plasma for the polymer & plastic industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the regime for the polymer & plastic industry, the cold plasma market has been segmented into atmospheric cold plasma and low-pressure cold plasma. The atmospheric cold plasma segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR owing to the profitable, fast, and environment-friendly option.

“APAC is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Europe is expected to account for the largest share of the global cold plasma market in 2019. On the other hand, the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to rising manufacturing activities in Asian countries (particularly electronics, textiles, and polymers) and the increasing demand for decontaminated frozen food.

The breakdown of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type: Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–40%, and Tier 3–25%

Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–40%, and Tier 3–25% By Designation: C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40%

C-level–35%, Director Level–25%, and Others–40% By Region: North America–35%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–15%, Latin America–10%, Middle East & Africa – 10%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the various cold plasma products and their adoption patterns in different industries such as textile, electronics & semiconductors, polymer & plastic, food & agriculture, and medical. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global cold plasma market for different segments such as industries, and their applications, regime, and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Table of contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the study

1.2 market definition

1.2.1 inclusions and exclusions

1.3 market Scope

1.3.1 markets covered

1.3.2 years considered for the study

1.4 Currency

1.5 limitations

1.6 stakeholders

1.7 SUMMARY OF CHANGES

2 research methodology

2.1 Research DATA

FIGURE 1 research design

2.1.1 Secondary DATA

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources

2.1.2 Primary DATA

FIGURE 2 PRIMARY SOURCES

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of primary sources

FIGURE 3 breakdown of primary interviews: by company type, designation, and region

2.2 market size estimation

FIGURE 4 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION: revenue share analysis

FIGURE 5 Market Sizing Approach

2.3 Market breakdown and data triangulation

FIGURE 6 data triangulation methodology

2.4 Market SHARE Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the study

3 Executive Summary

FIGURE 7 cold plasma MARKET, by industry, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD million)

FIGURE 8 cold plasma MARKET for the textile industry, by application,2020 vs. 2025 (USD million)

FIGURE 9 cold plasma market for the polymer & plastic industry, by application, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD million)

FIGURE 10 cold plasma market for the medical industry, by application, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD million)

FIGURE 11 cold plasma market, by regime, 2020 vs. 2025 (USD million)

FIGURE 12 geographic snapshot of the cold plasma market

FIGURE 13 pre- and post-covid-19 scenario: cold plasma market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cold plasma MARKET overview

FIGURE 14 benefits of cold plasma technology in various industries is a key factor driving market growth

4.2 Europe: cold plasma Market for the textile industry, by application

FIGURE 15 Finishing applications segment accounted for the largest share of the european cold plasma Market for the textile industry in 2019

4.3 Cold plasma Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

FIGURE 16 Market in China to showcase the highest growth during the forecast period

4.4 Cold plasma Market, By Region (2017–2025)

FIGURE 17 Europe will continue to dominate the cold plasma market Till 2025

5 market overview

5.1 introduction

5.2 market dynamics

FIGURE 18 cold plasma market: Drivers, restraints, opportunities,

and challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Benefits of cold plasma technology

5.2.1.2 Food safety concerns

5.2.1.3 Innovations in textile production

5.2.2 restrainTs

5.2.2.1 High capital investment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing application of cold plasma in the medical industry

5.2.3.2 Developing nations

5.2.3.3 Applications of cold plasma in infection prevention and prolonging the life of PPE

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Limited commercialization of cold plasma

6 Cold plasma market, by INDUSTRY

6.1 INTRODUCTION

FIGURE 19 textile industry Segment will dominate the cold plasma market during the forecast period

TABLE 1 cold plasma MARKET, by industry, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 2 cold plasma MARKET, by industry, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.2 Textile industry

TABLE 3 Comparison between plasma treatment and traditional textile processing

TABLE 4 cold plasma MARKET for the textile industry, by application, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 5 cold plasma MARKET for the textile industry, by application, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 6 cold plasma MARKET for the textile industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 7 cold plasma MARKET for the textile industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 8 cold plasma MARKET for the textile industry, by regime, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 9 cold plasma MARKET for the textile industry, by regime, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 10 atmospheric cold plasma market for the textile industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 11 atmospheric cold plasma market for the textile industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 12 low-PRESSURE cold plasma market for the textile industry,by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 13 low-PRESSURE cold plasma market for the textile industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.2.1 Finishing

6.2.1.1 Finishing is the largest application of cold plasma in the textile industry

TABLE 14 textile finishing applications MARKET, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 15 textile finishing applications MARKET, by country,2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.2.2 DyEing/Printing

6.2.2.1 Cold plasma is an effective alternative method for wet processing in an environment-friendly manner

TABLE 16 textile Dyeing/Printing applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 17 textile Dyeing/Printing applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.2.3 sterilization

6.2.3.1 Cold plasma provides significant advantages in sterilization processes

TABLE 18 textile STERILIZATION applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 19 textile STERILIZATION applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.2.4 Other textile applications

TABLE 20 other textile applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 21 other textile applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.2.5 COVID-19 IMPACT ON the application of cold plasma in the textile industry

6.3 Polymer & plastic industry

TABLE 22 cold plasma MARKET for the polymer & plastic industry, by application, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 23 cold plasma MARKET for the polymer & plastic industry, by application, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 24 cold plasma MARKET for the polymer & plastic industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 25 cold plasma MARKET for the polymer & plastic industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 26 cold plasma MARKET for the polymer & plastic industry, by regime, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 27 cold plasma MARKET for the polymer & plastic industry,by regime, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 28 atmospheric cold plasma market for the polymer & plastic industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 29 atmospheric cold plasma market for the polymer & plastic industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 30 low-PRESSURE cold plasma market for the polymer & plastic industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 31 low-PRESSURE cold plasma market for the polymer & plastic industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.1 surface treatment

6.3.1.1 Surface treatment application to dominate the polymer & plastic industry

TABLE 32 polymer & plastic surface treatment applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million) 93

TABLE 33 polymer & plastic surface treatment applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million) 93

6.3.2 printing

6.3.2.1 Cold plasma surface treatment changes the chemical composition of surfaces for promoting printing and coating adhesion

TABLE 34 polymer & plastic printing applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 35 polymer & plastic printing applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.3 adhesion

6.3.3.1 Cold plasma helps improve the adhesion properties of polymer surfaces and allows bonding with adhesives

TABLE 36 polymer & plastic adhesion applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 37 polymer & plastic adhesion applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Other polymer & plastic applications

TABLE 38 other polymer & plastic applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 39 other polymer & plastic applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.5 COVID-19 IMPACT ON the application of cold plasma in the Polymer & Plastic Industry

6.4 Electronics & semiconductors industry

TABLE 40 cold plasma MARKET for the electronics & semiconductors industry, by application, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 41 cold plasma MARKET for the electronics & semiconductors industry, by application, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 42 cold plasma MARKET for the electronics & semiconductors industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 43 cold plasma MARKET for the electronics & semiconductors industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 44 cold plasma MARKET for the electronics & semiconductors industry, by regime, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 45 cold plasma MARKET for the electronics & semiconductors industry, by regime, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 46 low-PRESSURE cold plasma MARKET for the electronics & semiconductors industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 47 low-PRESSURE cold plasma MARKET for the electronics & semiconductors industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 48 atmospheric cold plasma MARKET for the electronics & semiconductors industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 49 atmospheric cold plasma MARKET for the electronics & semiconductors industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.4.1 coating

6.4.1.1 Electronics and semiconductors are plasma-coated mainly to improve their performance, safety, and longevity

TABLE 50 electronic & semiconductor coating applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 51 electronic & semiconductor coating applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.4.2 etching

6.4.2.1 Plasma etching finds significant use in the semiconductor industry for printing integrated circuit boards

TABLE 52 electronic & semiconductor Etching applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 53 electronic & semiconductor Etching applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.4.3 Thin-film deposition

6.4.3.1 Thin-film processing of cold plasma allows its easy integration into various types of electronic devices

TABLE 54 electronic & semiconductor thin-film deposition applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 55 electronic & semiconductor thin-film deposition applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.4.4 COVID-19 IMPACT ON the application of cold plasma in the Electronics & Semiconductors industry

6.5 Food & Agriculture Industry

TABLE 56 cold plasma MARKET for the food & agriculture industry, by application, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 57 cold plasma MARKET for the food & agriculture industry, by application, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 58 cold plasma MARKET for the food & agriculture industry,by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 59 cold plasma MARKET for the food & agriculture industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 60 cold plasma MARKET for the food & agriculture industry, by regime, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 61 cold plasma MARKET for the food & agriculture industry, by regime, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 62 atmospheric cold plasma market for the food & agriculture industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 63 atmospheric cold plasma market for the food & agriculture industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 64 low-PRESSURE cold plasma market for the food & agriculture industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 65 low-PRESSURE cold plasma market for the food & agriculture industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.5.1 packaging decontamination

6.5.1.1 Packaging decontamination is the largest application of cold plasma in the food & agriculture industry

TABLE 66 packaging decontamination applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 67 packaging decontamination applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.5.2 food surface decontamination

6.5.2.1 Growing demand for fresh foods and vegetables is a major factor driving the growth of this market segment

TABLE 68 food surface decontamination applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 69 food surface decontamination applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.5.3 wastewater treatment

6.5.3.1 Cold plasma helps remove and inactivate chemical and microbial contaminants during water treatment

TABLE 70 wastewater treatment applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 71 wastewater treatment applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.5.4 seed germination

6.5.4.1 Cold plasma increases the physiological level of seeds and leads to increased yield

TABLE 72 seed germination applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 73 seed germination applications market, by country,2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.5.5 COVID-19 IMPACT ON the application of cold plasma in the food & Agriculture industry

6.6 Medical Industry

TABLE 74 cold plasma MARKET for the medical industry, by application, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 75 cold plasma MARKET for the medical industry, by application, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 76 cold plasma MARKET for the medical industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 77 cold plasma MARKET for the medical industry, by country 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 78 cold plasma MARKET for the medical industry, by regime 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 79 cold plasma MARKET for the medical industry, by regime 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 80 low-PRESSURE cold plasma market for the medical industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 81 low-PRESSURE cold plasma market for the medical industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

TABLE 82 atmospheric cold plasma market for the medical industry, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 83 atmospheric cold plasma market for the medical industry, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.6.1 wound healing

6.6.1.1 Wound healing is the major application of cold plasma in the medical industry

TABLE 84 wound healing applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 85 wound healing applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.6.2 blood coagulation

6.6.2.1 Cold plasma helps accelerate blood coagulation without causing tissue damage

TABLE 86 blood coagulation applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 87 blood coagulation applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.6.3 Dentistry

6.6.3.1 Dental applications of cold plasma include sterilization, elimination of biofilms, and root canal disinfection

TABLE 88 dentistry applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 89 dentistry applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.6.4 cancer treatment

6.6.4.1 Cold atmospheric plasma selectively kills cancer cells by both in vitro & in vivo methods

TABLE 90 cancer treatment applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 91 cancer treatment applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.6.5 Other medical applications

TABLE 92 other medical applications market, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 93 other medical applications market, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.6.6 COVID-19 IMPACT ON the application of cold plasma in the medical industry

6.7 Other industries

TABLE 94 cold plasma market for other industries, by country, 2017–2019 (USD Million)

TABLE 95 cold plasma market for other industries, by country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

