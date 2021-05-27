The large-scale Smoke Evacuation Systems Market report helps define commerce strategies to the businesses of small, medium as well as large size. Being a wide-ranging market research report, it is sure to help grow business in several ways. The forecast, analysis, evaluations, and estimations carried out in this business report are all based upon the well-established tools and techniques such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. Businesses can trust confidently these authentic tools which are used in market analysis. The Smoke Evacuation Systems Market analysis report provides top to bottom analysis and estimation of various market-related factors that play a key role in better decision making.

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market by Product (Smoke Evacuator [Portable & Stationary], Filter, Pencil, Accessories), Application (General Surgery, Laparoscopic, Orthopedic, Aesthetic), End-User (Hospitals, ASC, Surgical Centers) – Global Forecast to 2025 The global smoke evacuation systems market is projected to reach USD 154 million by 2025 from USD 115 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

The major players operating in the global smoke evacuation systems market are CONMED Corporation (US), Medtronic Plc (Ireland), Olympus (Japan), Ethicon (US), Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH (Germany), KLS Martin (Germany), Stryker Corporation (US), I.C Medical (US), Symmetry Surgical Inc. (US), Utah Medical Products Inc (US), Zimmer Biomet (US), Pall Corporation (US), Ecolab (US), and Deroyal (US).

“Smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period”

On the basis of product, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into smoke evacuating systems,smoke evacuation filters, smoke evacuation pencils & wands, smoke-evac fusion products (shrouds), smoke evacuation tubings, and accessories. The smoke evacuation pencils & wands segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its growing adoption among healthcare facilities and its significant usage due to the safety benefits of creating a healthier environment for surgeons, nurses, technologists, and surgical teams.

“Hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth of all end users in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period”

On the basis of end user, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into hospitals,ambulatory surgical centers,cosmetic surgery centers, dental clinics,and veterinary healthcare providers. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period due to the large target population aiming for surgical treatments. Moreover, factors such as the increasing preference for minimally invasive surgeries (MIS),especially in hospital settings; developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging Asia Pacific, Latin American, and Middle Eastern countries; growing geriatric population; and favorable government policies and recommendations for the use of smoke evacuation systems in hospitals are likely to propel market growth.

“Laparoscopic surgeries segment is expected to witness the highest growth of all applications in the smoke evacuation systems market during the forecast period.”

On the basis of applications, the smoke evacuation systems market is segmented into medical aesthetic surgeries,laparoscopic surgeries,open general surgeries, and orthopedic surgeries. The laparoscopic surgeries segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to the rising preference for minimally invasive surgical procedures. Also, factors such as the advantages associated with laparoscopic procedures over conventional open surgery and the need to improve the working environment in the operating room are expected to drive market growth.

“Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period”

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases such as bypass heart procedures (coupled with the rising target population); improvements in healthcare systems; rising medical tourism; increasing government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructure; and the increasing number of hospitals.

Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (31%), Tier 2 (49%), and Tier 3 (20%)

Tier 1 (31%), Tier 2 (49%), and Tier 3 (20%) By Designation: C-level (28%), Director-level (19%), and Others (53%)

C-level (28%), Director-level (19%), and Others (53%) By Region: North America(31%),Europe (33%), APAC (19%), and RoW (17%)

Research Coverage

This report studies the smoke evacuation systems market based on product type, application, end user, and region. It also covers factors affecting market growth,analyzes various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the study analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the size of market segments with respect to key regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—market ranking the analysis of the top players,and their company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging segments of the smoke evacuation systems market;and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.

