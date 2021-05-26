Latest released the research study on Global Mobile Payments Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Mobile Payments Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Mobile Payments. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Apple (United States),Google (United States),PayPal (United States),Mastercard (United States),One97 Communications (Paytm) (India),Bharti Airtel (India),Vodafone (United Kingdom),Orange S.A. (France),Samsung Pay (South Korea),Verifone (United States),Square, Inc. (United States),Alipay (China)

Definition:

In recent years mobile payment has top priority in the financial industry and risen tremendously, particularly in the millennial and generation Z group across the world. Mobile payments have the potential to significantly change the consumerâ€™s preferences to pay for goods and services. The recent adoption of Near Field Communication (NFC) technology to the payment industry is one of the major driving agents in the growth of the mobile payment market. In emerging economies includes India, China and Brazil with high penetration of smartphone and low banking services, mobile payment are getting a better opportunity in these geographic regions.

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Mobile Payments Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Market Trend:

Increasing Collaboration with Payment Networks and Mobile Operators to Enhance Mobile Payment Solutions

Mobile Payment Companies Attract and Offers Various Cashback Features to their Users

Market Drivers:

The Growth in the Number of Smartphones and Internet Users Worldwide

Rising E-Commerce Industry and High-Speed Cellular Networks in Developing Economies

Surging Adoption of Data Analysis Tools and Big Data analytics by Vendors to Customize their Offerin

Opportunities:

Numerous Government Encouraging Banks to Build Digital Infrastructure to Enable Safe and Secure Mobile Payments

Increasing Use of Digital Payment in Specifically in Developing Economies

Challenges:

Lack of Awareness and Low Adoption of Mobile Payment Technology

Diversified Regulations and Policies Present Across Regions

The Global Mobile Payments Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Mobile wallet/Bank cards, Mobile money), Application (Retail, BFSI, Telecom and IT, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Travel and Hospitality, Transportation and Logistics, Energy and Utilities, Others), Nature of Payment Type (Person to Person, Person to Business, Business to Person, Business to Business), Payment Mode (NFC/Smart card, Direct mobile billing, Mobile web/WAP payments, Mobile apps, IVRS, Others (Wi-Fi, QR codes, and STK/USSD)), Location of Payments (Remote payments, Proximity payments)

Market Insights:

Merger Acquisition:

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

