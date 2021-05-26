Latest released the research study on Global Carbon Black Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Carbon Black Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Carbon Black. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are: Phillips Carbon Black Limited (India),Cabot Corporation (United States),OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea),Birla Carbon/Thai Carbon Black Public Company Limited (Thailand),Omsk Carbon Group OOO (Russia),Orion Engineered Carbons SA (Luxembourg),Tokai Carbon Co., Ltd. (Japan),SID Richardson Carbon & Energy Co. (United States) ,China Synthetic Rubber Corporation (China),Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Definition:

Carbon black is a material produced by the incomplete combustion of heavy petroleum products such as coal tar, FCC tar, or ethylene cracking tar. It is mainly used as a reinforcing filler in tires and other rubber products. In paints, plastics, and inks, carbon black is used as a color pigment. Moreover, carbon black has excellent conductive properties, thereby, it is also used as a component for magnetic tapes and semiconductors.

Market Trend:

Market Drivers:

Increasing Application in Plastics and Coating Industries

Growth in the Global Rubber Industry Likely To Drive Carbon Black Demand

Opportunities:

High Demand in the Asia-Pacific

Increasing Requirement for UV Protection and Conductive Properties in Plastics

Challenges:

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Substitution with Silica in Tires

The Global Carbon Black Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Furnace Black, Channel Black, Thermal Black, Acetylene Black, Others), Application (Tire, Non-Tire Rubber, Inks and Coating, Plastic, Others (lithium-ion batteries, graphite manufacturing, construction industry, and metallurgy)), Grade Type (Standard Grade, Specialty Grade)

Market Insights:

On 28 June 2018, Japanese carbon black firm Tokai Carbon Co. Ltd. has entered into an agreement with Fort Worth-based Sid Richardson Carbon Ltd. to acquire 100 percent of Sid Richardson’s assets. Acquiring Sid Richardson is a major step in Tokai’s plan to become a global player in carbon black.

On 1 Oct 2018, Cabot Corporation announced that it has acquired NSCC Carbon (Jiangsu) Co., Ltd. from Nippon Steel Carbon Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Nippon Steel Chemical & Material Co., Ltd. The carbon black manufacturing facility in Pizhou, Jiangsu Province, China.

Merger Acquisition:

On 28 June 2019, Cabot Corporation, a leading carbon black player has announced to increase the Prices for rubber carbon black products in North America.

On 21 May 2018, Cabot Corporation announced the addition of significant capacity to its worldwide network of carbon black plants. Through the combination of a plant expansion, operational improvements, and debottlenecking projects, Cabot is expanding its global capacity by over 300,000 metric tons.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Carbon Black Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Carbon Black market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Carbon Black Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Carbon Black

Chapter 4: Presenting the Carbon Black Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Carbon Black market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Carbon Black Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

