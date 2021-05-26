QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market

The report titled Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market are Studied: Broadcom, IBM, Microsoft, Ping Identity, Salesforce.com

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Cloud, Hybrid, On-Premise

Segmentation by Application: BFSI, Oil & Gas, Telecom & IT, Education, Healthcare, Public Sector & Utilities, Manufacturing, Others

TOC

1 Market Overview of Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) 1.1 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Overview

1.1.1 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Product Scope

1.1.2 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size (2016-2027) 2 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Cloud 2.5 Hybrid 2.6 On-Premise 3 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 BFSI 3.5 Oil & Gas 3.6 Telecom & IT 3.7 Education 3.8 Healthcare 3.9 Public Sector & Utilities 3.10 Manufacturing 3.11 Others 4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market 4.4 Global Top Players Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Broadcom

5.1.1 Broadcom Profile

5.1.2 Broadcom Main Business

5.1.3 Broadcom Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Broadcom Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Broadcom Recent Developments 5.2 IBM

5.2.1 IBM Profile

5.2.2 IBM Main Business

5.2.3 IBM Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 IBM Recent Developments 5.3 Microsoft

5.3.1 Microsoft Profile

5.3.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.3.3 Microsoft Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Microsoft Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 Ping Identity Recent Developments 5.4 Ping Identity

5.4.1 Ping Identity Profile

5.4.2 Ping Identity Main Business

5.4.3 Ping Identity Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Ping Identity Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 Ping Identity Recent Developments 5.5 Salesforce.com

5.5.1 Salesforce.com Profile

5.5.2 Salesforce.com Main Business

5.5.3 Salesforce.com Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Salesforce.com Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Salesforce.com Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Dynamics 11.1 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Industry Trends 11.2 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Drivers 11.3 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Challenges 11.4 Identity and Access Management-as-a-service (IDaaS) Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

