The report titled Global IT Management as a Service Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research's archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global IT Management as a Service market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global IT Management as a Service market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global IT Management as a Service market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global IT Management as a Service Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global IT Management as a Service Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the IT Management as a Service market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of IT Management as a Service Market are Studied: ServiceNow, HP, Broadcom, BMC Software, Absolute Software, Cherwell Software, EMC Infra, Epicor Software, FrontRange Solutions, Fujitsu, Hornbill, IBM, ManageEngine, Microsoft, Oracle, SAP, Serena Software, Sofigate, Sunrise Software, SunView Software, Symantec, SysAid Technologies, Vmware

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the IT Management as a Service market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Systems and Network Monitoring and Management, Problem Management, Resource Utilization, Capacity Planning, and Billing

Segmentation by Application: IT and Telecom, BFSI, Public Sector, Others

TOC

1 Market Overview of IT Management as a Service 1.1 IT Management as a Service Market Overview

1.1.1 IT Management as a Service Product Scope

1.1.2 IT Management as a Service Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global IT Management as a Service Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global IT Management as a Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global IT Management as a Service Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global IT Management as a Service Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, IT Management as a Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America IT Management as a Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe IT Management as a Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific IT Management as a Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America IT Management as a Service Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa IT Management as a Service Market Size (2016-2027) 2 IT Management as a Service Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global IT Management as a Service Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global IT Management as a Service Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global IT Management as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Systems and Network Monitoring and Management 2.5 Problem Management 2.6 Resource Utilization, Capacity Planning, and Billing 3 IT Management as a Service Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global IT Management as a Service Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global IT Management as a Service Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global IT Management as a Service Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 IT and Telecom 3.5 BFSI 3.6 Public Sector 3.7 Others 4 IT Management as a Service Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global IT Management as a Service Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in IT Management as a Service as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into IT Management as a Service Market 4.4 Global Top Players IT Management as a Service Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players IT Management as a Service Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IT Management as a Service Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 ServiceNow

5.1.1 ServiceNow Profile

5.1.2 ServiceNow Main Business

5.1.3 ServiceNow IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ServiceNow IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 ServiceNow Recent Developments 5.2 HP

5.2.1 HP Profile

5.2.2 HP Main Business

5.2.3 HP IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 HP IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 HP Recent Developments 5.3 Broadcom

5.3.1 Broadcom Profile

5.3.2 Broadcom Main Business

5.3.3 Broadcom IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Broadcom IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 BMC Software Recent Developments 5.4 BMC Software

5.4.1 BMC Software Profile

5.4.2 BMC Software Main Business

5.4.3 BMC Software IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 BMC Software IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 BMC Software Recent Developments 5.5 Absolute Software

5.5.1 Absolute Software Profile

5.5.2 Absolute Software Main Business

5.5.3 Absolute Software IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Absolute Software IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Absolute Software Recent Developments 5.6 Cherwell Software

5.6.1 Cherwell Software Profile

5.6.2 Cherwell Software Main Business

5.6.3 Cherwell Software IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Cherwell Software IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Cherwell Software Recent Developments 5.7 EMC Infra

5.7.1 EMC Infra Profile

5.7.2 EMC Infra Main Business

5.7.3 EMC Infra IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 EMC Infra IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 EMC Infra Recent Developments 5.8 Epicor Software

5.8.1 Epicor Software Profile

5.8.2 Epicor Software Main Business

5.8.3 Epicor Software IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Epicor Software IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Epicor Software Recent Developments 5.9 FrontRange Solutions

5.9.1 FrontRange Solutions Profile

5.9.2 FrontRange Solutions Main Business

5.9.3 FrontRange Solutions IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 FrontRange Solutions IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 FrontRange Solutions Recent Developments 5.10 Fujitsu

5.10.1 Fujitsu Profile

5.10.2 Fujitsu Main Business

5.10.3 Fujitsu IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Fujitsu IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments 5.11 Hornbill

5.11.1 Hornbill Profile

5.11.2 Hornbill Main Business

5.11.3 Hornbill IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Hornbill IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Hornbill Recent Developments 5.12 IBM

5.12.1 IBM Profile

5.12.2 IBM Main Business

5.12.3 IBM IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 IBM IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 IBM Recent Developments 5.13 ManageEngine

5.13.1 ManageEngine Profile

5.13.2 ManageEngine Main Business

5.13.3 ManageEngine IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 ManageEngine IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 ManageEngine Recent Developments 5.14 Microsoft

5.14.1 Microsoft Profile

5.14.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.14.3 Microsoft IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Microsoft IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Microsoft Recent Developments 5.15 Oracle

5.15.1 Oracle Profile

5.15.2 Oracle Main Business

5.15.3 Oracle IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Oracle IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 Oracle Recent Developments 5.16 SAP

5.16.1 SAP Profile

5.16.2 SAP Main Business

5.16.3 SAP IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 SAP IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 SAP Recent Developments 5.17 Serena Software

5.17.1 Serena Software Profile

5.17.2 Serena Software Main Business

5.17.3 Serena Software IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Serena Software IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Serena Software Recent Developments 5.18 Sofigate

5.18.1 Sofigate Profile

5.18.2 Sofigate Main Business

5.18.3 Sofigate IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Sofigate IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Sofigate Recent Developments 5.19 Sunrise Software

5.19.1 Sunrise Software Profile

5.19.2 Sunrise Software Main Business

5.19.3 Sunrise Software IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Sunrise Software IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 Sunrise Software Recent Developments 5.20 SunView Software

5.20.1 SunView Software Profile

5.20.2 SunView Software Main Business

5.20.3 SunView Software IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 SunView Software IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 SunView Software Recent Developments 5.21 Symantec

5.21.1 Symantec Profile

5.21.2 Symantec Main Business

5.21.3 Symantec IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Symantec IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Symantec Recent Developments 5.22 SysAid Technologies

5.22.1 SysAid Technologies Profile

5.22.2 SysAid Technologies Main Business

5.22.3 SysAid Technologies IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 SysAid Technologies IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.22.5 SysAid Technologies Recent Developments 5.23 Vmware

5.23.1 Vmware Profile

5.23.2 Vmware Main Business

5.23.3 Vmware IT Management as a Service Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Vmware IT Management as a Service Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.23.5 Vmware Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America IT Management as a Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe IT Management as a Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific IT Management as a Service Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America IT Management as a Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa IT Management as a Service Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 IT Management as a Service Market Dynamics 11.1 IT Management as a Service Industry Trends 11.2 IT Management as a Service Market Drivers 11.3 IT Management as a Service Market Challenges 11.4 IT Management as a Service Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

