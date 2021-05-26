QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global IT Outsourcing Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global IT Outsourcing Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global IT Outsourcing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global IT Outsourcing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global IT Outsourcing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global IT Outsourcing Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the IT Outsourcing market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of IT Outsourcing Market are Studied: Accenture, HCL Technologies, HPE, IBM, TCS, Oracle, Cognizant, Infosys, CapGemini, NTT Data, Sodexo, ACS, ISS

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the IT Outsourcing market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Infrastructure Outsourcing, Application Outsourcing

Segmentation by Application: Government, BFSI, Telecommunications, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail, Others

TOC

1 Market Overview of IT Outsourcing 1.1 IT Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1.1 IT Outsourcing Product Scope

1.1.2 IT Outsourcing Market Status and Outlook 1.2 Global IT Outsourcing Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027 1.3 Global IT Outsourcing Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 1.4 Global IT Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021) 1.5 Global IT Outsourcing Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027) 1.6 Key Regions, IT Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America IT Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe IT Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific IT Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America IT Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa IT Outsourcing Market Size (2016-2027) 2 IT Outsourcing Market Overview by Type 2.1 Global IT Outsourcing Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 2.2 Global IT Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021) 2.3 Global IT Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027) 2.4 Infrastructure Outsourcing 2.5 Application Outsourcing 3 IT Outsourcing Market Overview by Application 3.1 Global IT Outsourcing Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027 3.2 Global IT Outsourcing Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021) 3.3 Global IT Outsourcing Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027) 3.4 Government 3.5 BFSI 3.6 Telecommunications 3.7 Manufacturing 3.8 Healthcare 3.9 Retail 3.10 Others 4 IT Outsourcing Competition Analysis by Players 4.1 Global IT Outsourcing Market Size by Players (2016-2021) 4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in IT Outsourcing as of 2020) 4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into IT Outsourcing Market 4.4 Global Top Players IT Outsourcing Headquarters and Area Served 4.5 Key Players IT Outsourcing Product Solution and Service 4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IT Outsourcing Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data 5.1 Accenture

5.1.1 Accenture Profile

5.1.2 Accenture Main Business

5.1.3 Accenture IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Accenture IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Accenture Recent Developments 5.2 HCL Technologies

5.2.1 HCL Technologies Profile

5.2.2 HCL Technologies Main Business

5.2.3 HCL Technologies IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 HCL Technologies IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 HCL Technologies Recent Developments 5.3 HPE

5.3.1 HPE Profile

5.3.2 HPE Main Business

5.3.3 HPE IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 HPE IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 IBM Recent Developments 5.4 IBM

5.4.1 IBM Profile

5.4.2 IBM Main Business

5.4.3 IBM IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IBM IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 IBM Recent Developments 5.5 TCS

5.5.1 TCS Profile

5.5.2 TCS Main Business

5.5.3 TCS IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 TCS IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 TCS Recent Developments 5.6 Oracle

5.6.1 Oracle Profile

5.6.2 Oracle Main Business

5.6.3 Oracle IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Oracle IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Oracle Recent Developments 5.7 Cognizant

5.7.1 Cognizant Profile

5.7.2 Cognizant Main Business

5.7.3 Cognizant IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Cognizant IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 Cognizant Recent Developments 5.8 Infosys

5.8.1 Infosys Profile

5.8.2 Infosys Main Business

5.8.3 Infosys IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Infosys IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Infosys Recent Developments 5.9 CapGemini

5.9.1 CapGemini Profile

5.9.2 CapGemini Main Business

5.9.3 CapGemini IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 CapGemini IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 CapGemini Recent Developments 5.10 NTT Data

5.10.1 NTT Data Profile

5.10.2 NTT Data Main Business

5.10.3 NTT Data IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 NTT Data IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 NTT Data Recent Developments 5.11 Sodexo

5.11.1 Sodexo Profile

5.11.2 Sodexo Main Business

5.11.3 Sodexo IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Sodexo IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Sodexo Recent Developments 5.12 ACS

5.12.1 ACS Profile

5.12.2 ACS Main Business

5.12.3 ACS IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 ACS IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 ACS Recent Developments 5.13 ISS

5.13.1 ISS Profile

5.13.2 ISS Main Business

5.13.3 ISS IT Outsourcing Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 ISS IT Outsourcing Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 ISS Recent Developments 6 North America 6.1 North America IT Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 6.2 United States 6.3 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe IT Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 7.2 Germany 7.3 France 7.4 U.K. 7.5 Italy 7.6 Russia 7.7 Nordic 7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific 8.1 Asia-Pacific IT Outsourcing Market Size by Region (2016-2027) 8.2 China 8.3 Japan 8.4 South Korea 8.5 Southeast Asia 8.6 India 8.7 Australia 8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America 9.1 Latin America IT Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 9.2 Mexico 9.3 Brazil 9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa 10.1 Middle East & Africa IT Outsourcing Market Size by Country (2016-2027) 10.2 Turkey 10.3 Saudi Arabia 10.4 UAE 10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 IT Outsourcing Market Dynamics 11.1 IT Outsourcing Industry Trends 11.2 IT Outsourcing Market Drivers 11.3 IT Outsourcing Market Challenges 11.4 IT Outsourcing Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources 13.3 Disclaimer 13.4 Author List

