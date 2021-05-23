Griffonia Seed Extract is a derivative made by processing seeds from the Griffonia simplicifolia plant. Griffonia seed extract has gained commercial importance due to its composition of the herbal compound 5-hydroxytryptophan (5-HTP). For the human body, 5-HTP is a very critical compound that is used for synthesizing serotonin. Increasing serotonin levels improves sleep by clearing up restless thoughts and making you feel good. 5-HTP is commonly known as an immediate precursor to serotonin. In addition, the Griffonia plant is also used to treat depression, anxiety, insomnia, migraines, and headaches, as well as for weight control and treatment. All of these effects are because of the 5-HTP content present in Griffonia simplicifolia. Griffonia seed extract is used in cosmetic and skin products and reduces pigmentation of the skin and superficial body growth. Griffonia is a woody climbing shrub that is native to the Africa region and whose production is concentrated in the West African and Central African countries. The Griffonia seeds are used in Africa for aphrodisiac, vomiting, diarrhea treatment, and antibiotics, as well as stomach pain.

The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are SanHerb BioScience Group (China),Sanyuan Jinrui Natural Ingredients Co., Ltd. (China),Qingdao Dacon Trading Co., Ltd. (China),Herbo Nutra (India),JHD Corp (United States),Qingdao Qingmei Biotech Co. Ltd. (China),Ningbo Excare Pharm Inc. (China),Riotto Botanical Co. Ltd. (China),Changsha Herbway Biotech Co. Ltd. (China).

Market Drivers:

A Growing Population Facing Insomnia Problems and Other Neural Problems

Increase in the Number of Working Hours

A Rise in the Awareness about Health Issues

Market Trend:

The Rise in Stress Levels and Non-Healthy Lifestyles

A Rise in Consumption of Fast Foods and Alcohol

Challenges:

The Lack of Awareness about the Benefits of Using the Extract

Opportunities:

The Growing E-Commerce Industry

Growing Improvement in the Extraction Methods and Keeping High Seeds Quality

The Global Griffonia Seed Extract Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (0.2, 0.25, 0.3, More than 95%), Application (Insomnia, Other Mental health Problems, Weight Control and Management), Sales Channel (Online Retail, Offline Retail), End-Use (Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products)

A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Griffonia Seed Extract Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

