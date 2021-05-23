TMR offers 8-year forecast for the carrageenan gum market between 2018 and 2026. In terms of value, the market is expected to register a CAGR of X.X % during the projected period. In terms of volume, the market is expected to register a CAGR of X.X% during the forecast period.The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the advancements in the carrageenan gum market. The study demonstrates market dynamics that are expected to influence the current environment and future status of the global carrageenan gum market over the forecast period. The primary objective of this report is to offer updates on trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts, and opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global carrageenan gum market.

Carrageenan gum iswidely used as a substitute for animal-based gelatins in various foodproducts for vegan consumers. Carrageenan gum is also used invarious food applications such as confectioneries, beverages andbakery products. Hence, increasing carrageenan gum consumptionin various processed foods across the globe is in turn anticipated to boost overall growth of the global carrageenan gum market to acertain extent over the forecast period.

A section of report discusses on how the overall competition in the market is steadily increasing. It discusses various factors that are shaping internal as well as external competition in the market. Overall internal competition in the carrageenan gum market is studied to be comparatively high owing to larger number of major providers of carrageenan gum in the market. Various barriers to entry in the industry are analyzed and rated on the basis of their impact on the competition level in the market.

The report analyses the market share of the carrageenan gum on the basis of application, and region. A section of the report highlights carrageenan gum demand, region-wise. It provides a market outlook for 2026 and sets the forecast within the context of the carrageenan gum ecosystem, including the new technological developments as well as product offerings in the global carrageenan gum market. This study discusses key region trends contributing to growth of the carrageenan gum market globally, as well as analyses the degree to which drivers are influencing the market in each region. Key regions assessed in this report include North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa.

In the final section of the report, a competitive landscape has been included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view. Key categories of providers covered in the report are carrageenan gum suppliers and customers.Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the carrageenan gum space. Key players in the global carrageenan gum market CP Kelco ApS, Marcel Carrageenan Corporation, FMC Corporation, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Co., Extractos Naturales Gelymar S. A., Ingredients Solutions, Inc., Kerry Group, Cargill Incorporated, Altrafine Gums, W Hydrocolloids, Inc.

Key Segments Covered

• By Application

– Food & Beverage

-Dairy Products

-Meat Products

-Confectionery & Bakery

-Beverages

-Salads & dressings

– Personal Care & Toiletries

-Toothpaste

-Air Fresheners

-Cosmetics

– Pharmaceuticals

– Feed & Pet Food

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into food & beverage, personal care & toiletries, pharmaceuticals and feed & pet food. In addition, food & beverage industry further segmented into dairy products, meat products, confectionery & bakery, beverages and salads& dressings. Also, personal care & toiletries market further segmented into toothpaste, air fresheners and cosmetics.A detailed analysis has been provided for every segment in terms of market size analysis for carrageenan gum market across the globe.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyze on the basis of key parameters such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right opportunities.

Also, another key feature of this report is the analysis of all key segments in terms of absolute dollar. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective in the global carrageenan gum market.

Key Regions/Countries Covered

• North America

– U.S.

– Canada

• Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

• Europe

– EU5

– Nordic

– Russia

– Poland

– BENELUX

– Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Australia and New Zealand

– Rest of APAC

• Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– North Africa

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

