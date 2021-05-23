“Home Décor textiles are used for home furnishing such as curtains, wall covers, covers, table cloths etc. and these textiles are taking on human desire and strive for better adobe with good in-house ambience and comfort levels. They comprise of wide range of functional as well as decorative items or products used for the decoration of our homes. Textile home furnishing fabrics are made strong and durable by blending them. Some of the most commonly used fabrics are Silk, Wool, Cotton, Jute etc. They are attractive, durable and washable. Most common Home Décor products include Bed sheets, Pillow covers, Cushion and cushion covers, Carpets and rugs, Wall hangings, Table cloth, Doormats etc.

The world home decor market is segmented on the basis of Products- Furniture, Living & Bedroom, Bathroom, Showpieces, Textiles, Rugs textiles, Bath textiles, Bed textiles, Kitchen & dining textiles, Living room textiles, Floor coverings, Carpets, Doormats; on the basis of Geography- North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, LAMEA.Desire for better living and lifestyle with vivid colourful options, materials and solutions are the main key drivers of the Home Textile Décor. They need limited maintenance and are washable too, that means after every wash they can be like new one. They are also durables which means once bought they can decorate your home for a long period of time.

The increasing population and urbanization, are continuously increasing the living standards. The awareness of trend and fashion is also increasing among the people. These factors are the main key growth drivers of the Textile Home Décor Market.

The day by day progressing technologies are opening new doors for the innovation in textile industry. Which in turn brings new patterns, colours and designs. The low manufacturing costs also attracts to the people to decorate their homes. The restraints in the Textile Home Décor Market include fading, shrinking and wrinkles on the fabric which makes the product look old and unattractive.

The Bed textiles are the largest segment in Textile Home Décor Market. Bed Textiles include bedsheets, blankets, pillows, covers and cushions. The rising e-commerce also plays a very vital role in the market awareness and provide a large range of products at a comparative cost. The Bed textiles makes the rooms look colourful and comfortable to live in. After the homes, they are extensively used in hotels & resorts, where attractive looks and comfortability are essential.

Region wise, European market has the maximum number of consumers, followed by North America. The developing countries of Asia Pacific are growing rapidly due to the emergence of local handlooms as well as the large scale industries, also providing the market with more options.

The major key players include- Kurlon Ltd., Leggett & Platt Inc., Williams-Sonoma Inc., Ashley Furniture Industries Ltd., IKEA, Mohawk Industries Inc., Berkshire Hathway Company, Nitori Holdings Co. Ltd.

